Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 80k – Range 100 Kms

Ola S1 Air gets a hub-mounted motor at the rear which makes 4.5 kW of power and draws juice from a 2.5 kWh battery pack

Ola is on the run to be India’s unanimous EV-maker. The Indian startup company has revealed its roadmap which involves electric cars as well. This way, it is set to earn brownie points over its rivaling brands like Ather, Simple, and the likes. Future aside, Ola has to give prominence for the present as well.

To boost sales of its electric scooter lineup, Ola has now introduced an even more affordable product over its S1. Called Ola S1 Air, this new scooter has a lower price point that will appeal to a wider audience. Let’s take a look at what all is new.

Ola S1 Air Launch Price

Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs. 79,999, it is practically sub 80K that was previously reported. As it comes at a lower price point, there have been certain major changes with Ola S1 Air over regular S1 and S1 Pro. For starters, there is a flat floorboard as opposed to a hump in the middle on S1 and S1 Pro. Even though it isn’t horizontal, it is flat. This should give a massive boost to Ola S1 Air in terms of practicality.

Other changes include dual telescopic forks for front suspension, as opposed to a single-sided unit on S1 and S1 Pro. Even at the rear, we now have dual shock absorbers instead of a single-sided unit on the more premium electric scooters from Ola. The looks may not be as pretty as S1 and S1 Pro due to dual forks, they are likely to cause fewer failures. Air gets a new swingarm too. With a reported kerb weight of just 99 kg, Ola Electric has managed to shave off a lot of weight when compared to S1 and S1 Pro.

Grabrail is redesigned and we get dual-tone colours now. The main visual change that is very imminent is that Ola S1 Air gets a hub-mounted motor at the rear. This motor makes 4.5 kW of power (likely peak power) and draws juice from a 2.5 kWh battery pack. This powertrain runs on Move OS 3 and is rated for a 100 km range (IDC) in Eco Mode and a 0 to 40 km/h time of 4.3 seconds.

Ola S1 Air Specs & Features

In comparison, Ola S1 and S1 Pro get an 8.5 kW motor (peak power) that is almost double in power. Battery size was also larger. S1 comes equipped with a 3 kWh battery with a 141 km claimed range and S1 Pro comes equipped with a 3.9 kWh battery with a 181 km claimed range. Top speed for Ola S1 Air is not yet known, but will surely be less than 90 km/h of S1.

Ola has not skimped on the 7” touchscreen that is offered with S1 and S1 Pro. Powered by Move OS 3, it doesn’t get every single feature that S1 Pro gets. For instance, features like cruise control have been given a miss owing to the lower price point. However, it still gets a companion app, music playback, navigation, vacation mode, multiple moods and profiles.

Purchase window opens in February 2023 and deliveries are likely to commence in April 2023. New Ola S1 Air will rival electric scooters from Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere and the likes.