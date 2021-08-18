Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Achieving 115 Kmph Top Speed In New Video

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1.3 lakh without subsidy and at Rs 80k and Rs 1.1 lakh with subsidy respectively in Gujarat

At long last, the much talked about Ola electric scooter has been launched in India on 15th August 2021. It is presented in two variants of S1 and S1 Pro and even as orders open online via the company website at Rs 499, deliveries are only slated to commence from October. Ola already claims to have received more than 1,00,000 pre-orders in first 24 hours of opening bookings.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro get attractive colour schemes of Red, Sky Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Navy Blue, Grey and White. It sports a large TFT display offering a range of information and navigation and the display allows the rider to toggle between profiles allowing for individual customization.

Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Top Speed

Ola electric scooter gets a ‘Hyperdrive motor’ with fixed batteries. The S1 gets a 2.98 kWh unit which delivers 8.5 kW peak power and can be charged in 6 hours via a 750W portable charger or upto 50 percent via the Ola Supercharger in 18 minutes.

Ola S1 Pro sports a 3.97 kWh battery with an 8.5 kW motor. The S1 and S1 Pro claim a range of 121 kms and 181 kms along with a top speed of 90 km/h and 115 km/h respectively. Watch the S1 Pro achieving top speed of 115 kmph on an empty air-strip in the video below.

Acceleration is possible from 0-40 km/h in 3 seconds and from 0 to 60 km/h in 5 seconds respectively. Kerb weight stands at 121kgs and 125 kgs. Ola S1 gets two riding modes of Normal and Sport while the S1 Pro gets an added riding mode called Hyper. The scooters use single side suspension and disc brakes at both ends and ride on 110/70-R12 MRF tyres.

Dimensions stand at 1,859mm length, 712mm width and 1,160mm height. It gets a wheelbase measuring 1,359mm, ground clearance at 738mm and kerb weight at 74 kgs. Underseat storage stands at 36 liters claimed to fit two helmets inside the boot area.

It gets reverse mode, proximity unlock facilities and the e-scooter can also be used in silent mode or emit a customizable sound via its onboard speakers. The S1 and S1 Pro receives all LED lighting and safety features include hill hold assist and cruise control. Ola Electric plans to introduce Ola Hypercharger networks which will be the largest 2 wheeler charging network at 1 lakh locations across 400 cities in India. This charger will offer a 75 kms range in 18 minutes.

Ola Price With Subsidy

Ola electric S1 Pro scooter is priced at Rs 1,29,999 while in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan prices are at Rs 1,10,149, 1,09,999, 1,24,999, and 1,19,138, respectively thanks to subsidies offered by the various State Governments. The base variant Ola S1 will sell at Rs.79,999 in Gujarat, at Rs.85,099 in Delhi, Rs.89,968 in Rajasthan and at Rs.94,999 in Maharashtra. These prices allow the Ola electric scooter to compete with the TVS iQube priced at Rs 1.01 lakh, the Bajaj Chetak at Rs 1.42 lakh and Ather 450 which carries a price tag of Rs 1.13 lakh.