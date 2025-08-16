Ola S1 Pro Sport Launch Price Rs 1.5 Lakh – 320km Range, 152km/h Top Speed

In a major leak, many of the specifications of Ola S1 Pro Sport were known before the company launched it. However, what wasn’t known was its design and many finer details, which have now been officially revealed. This is by far the sportiest scooter Ola Electric has launched and it might be the performant mainstream electric scooter in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Ola S1 Pro Sport Launch

Bhavish Aggarwal led Ola Electric electric mobility startup has come a long way in its journey navigating the tough-to-crack Indian market. After launching Gen 3 scooter lineup in January 2025, Ola has now come up with their sportiest scooter yet. Called Ola S1 Pro Sport, this electric scooter packs quite a lot of new things for Ola brand and scooters in general in India.

Where pricing is concerned, Ola S1 Pro Sport costs Rs 1.5 lakh, which is an introductory price and might change once it generates enough headlines for the brand. This price is for smaller 4 kWh battery pack option, while the larger 5.2 kWh battery version costs Rs 1.65 lakh. For some reason, Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh variant is more expensive than S1 Pro Sport 4 kWh variant despite not having all the extras Sport packs (all prices Ex-sh, inclusive of subsidies).

At the same time, S1 Pro Sport 5.2 kWh variant is Rs 5k more expensive than Ola S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh variant (Ex-sh, inclusive of subsidy). Launched at company’s annual August 15th (Independence Day of India) Sankalp event, pre-bookings have started for Rs 999 and deliveries will commence in January 2026 (probably around Republic Day of India, not confirmed).

What is new?

Design wise, Ola S1 Pro Sport looks like a derivative of S1 Pro Gen 3 as it gets a sort of an added front fairing which gives out an X motif. There’s a front camera which unlocks ADAS (a first for any mainstream 2W), a carbon fibre front fender and rear sportier grab rails, a taller handlebar cowl, a more premium ORVM stalk and a disconnected LED DRL signature.

It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels now and lends a big scooter look. Battery is still the same 5.2 kWh unit and it might pack Ola’s new indigenous 4680 cells after it debuts with Ola S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+. Ola promises sportier riding experience as suspension is retuned to adapt to this new scooter’s character.

Performance-wise, Ola S1 Pro Sport is an upgrade over Pro+ it is based on as the top speed is increased from 141 km/h to 152 km/h. Ola mentioned three power figures with Ola S1 Pro Sport – 13 kW, 15.4 kW and 16 kW with little clarity as to which is the correct figure. Peak torque is 71 Nm and 0-40 km/h time is claimed to be 2s. Range is same as Pro+ at 320 km.

1st ADAS 2W in India

To increase safety proposition with its new S1 Pro Sport, Ola Electric has incorporated ADAS suite, which the company had teased before. This is a truly commendable move if it works as advertised with all the AI gains to be unlocked by upcoming MoveOS 6 operating system. Some of the autonomous features may include blindspot warning, collision warning, collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and more.

MoveOS 6 is likely to launch with Ola S1 Pro Sport in early 2026. It has to be noted that Ola is the only 2W OEM in India that has officially announced incorporation of ADAS in their products. Other notable elements include “Dual ABS”, 791 mm seat height, 34L under-seat storage, 7-inch touchscreen instrumentation and more.