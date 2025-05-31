Ola S1 Z and Gig Deliveries Delayed – Roadster Test Rides Start

Ola Gig and S1 Z are currently the most affordable Ola electric scooters, starting at Rs 39,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively

Faced with challenges and increased competition, Ola Electric is looking to streamline operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs. As part of that multi-pronged strategy, Ola has announced there will be a delay in the deliveries of its affordable S1 Z and Gig models. For now, the focus will be on the Roadster electric motorcycle. Let’s analyse these developments in more detail.

Ola S1 Z and Gig deliveries delayed

During an investor meeting, Ola Electric founder, Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company will be delaying the S1 Z, Gig/Gig+. Some of the upcoming new models will also be delayed. These will be introduced at a later date, when the timing is just right in terms of getting the desired response from customers. Bhavish further stated that Ola’s current focus is on the Roadster platform that has spawned the Roadster X, Roadster X Plus, Roadster and Roadster Pro electric motorcycles. Ola Arrowhead is also scheduled for launch this year.

As may be recalled, Ola had announced the Gig electric scooter for the B2B segment in November last year. The S1 Z was also announced, positioned as an affordable EV for urban commuters. As per the original plan, deliveries of both the Gig and S1 Z were to commence from April-May 2025. However, this has now been delayed. It is not known when exactly deliveries of these scooters will commence.

Interestingly, even the deliveries of Roadster motorcycles were delayed. As per the initial plan, deliveries of Roadster motorcycles were to commence from March, later shifted to April. Deliveries for the Roadster motorcycle finally commenced from May 21. Roadster X is the most affordable, starting at Rs 99,999. Next is the Roadster (Rs 1.05 lakh), followed by Roadster X Plus (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Roadster Pro (Rs 2 lakh).

Network expansion, improving after-sales service

Along with introducing new products, Ola Electric is also focusing on expanding its distribution and service network and improving customer service. The company has expanded to a total of 4,000 stores and claims to have reduced turnaround time to 1.1 days.

Bhavish Aggarwal said that Ola is focusing on increasing production and boosting sales. The company is also actively looking to increase the sales per store. These measures will be continued till the next couple of quarters to ensure the best outcomes, especially for the Roadster motorcycle.

Ola Electric needs a major boost after facing multiple challenges in recent times. As of May 26, Ola had slipped to the third spot in the list of best selling electric scooter brands. Its market share more than halved from 49.2% in May 2024 to 20% in May 2025. TVS Motor currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment, with a market share of 25%. Bajaj is second with a market share of 22.6%.