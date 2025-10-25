Old Hyundai Venue Could Be Sold Alongside New 2026 Model

By choosing the old Hyundai Venue, customers could unlock benefits such as lower pricing and special dealer-level discounts and offers

Hyundai will be launching the new 2nd-gen Venue on November 4th, 2025. Ahead of that, details about the updated version have been officially revealed. New Venue gets a comprehensive range of exterior and interior updates. While the new Venue is certainly better equipped than its predecessor, Hyundai might continue selling the current model alongside the new one. Let’s explore more details on this development.

Old Hyundai Venue sales to continue

While Hyundai might continue selling the old Venue, it could be offered with only the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit generates 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. In comparison, the new Venue will continue with all three engine options, as available earlier. It includes the 120 PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 114 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Across variants, transmission options for new Venue include MT, AT and DCT.

Prices for the new Venue are expected to be revealed at the time of launch. In case of the old Venue, only four variants might be carried forward. The Venue 1.2 Kappa (MT) S and Venue 1.2 Kappa (MT) S+ are available at a starting price of Rs. 8,48,862 and Rs. 8,71,730, respectively. The Venue 1.2 Kappa (MT) S(O) and Venue 1.2 Kappa (MT) S(O)+ are offered at Rs. 9,14,630 and respectively.

Since the new Venue has received comprehensive updates, it is likely to be offered at a slightly higher pricing. This could make the previous-gen Venue a more attractive option for cost-conscious buyers. In terms of styling, the new Venue stands out with its more impactful presence. Four new colour options are on offer – Mystic sapphire, Hazel blue, Dragon red and dual-tone Hazel blue with abyss black roof.

Inside, the tech package has been upgraded with dual 12.3-inch screens in curved panoramic format. Interiors of new Venue have sharper lines, a new D-cut steering wheel and enhanced ambient lighting. Hyundai has also changed the variant nomenclature, choosing the HX prefix. The new model has petrol variants HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, HX10 and diesel variants HX2, HX5, HX7 and HX10.

Hyundai Venue vs. rivals

With its bold styling and updated tech package, the new Hyundai Venue has improved capabilities to take on rival offerings. In the sub-4-meter SUV segment, Hyundai Venue competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros.

In September, Hyundai Venue was ranked 4th in the list of bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs. It was ahead of Maruti Brezza by 1,311 units and had a market share of 10.65%. In Hyundai’s lineup, Venue was the second best selling product in September, contributing more than 22% to overall sales. As both the new and old Venue will be available for sale, the SUV could deliver even better results in the future.

Source