Old KTM 390 Adventure Gets New Ride Modes Via Software Update

KTM 390 leans more towards high-speed commuting over outright off-roading like some rivals

Austrian brand KTM has been one of the strongest contenders in premium performance motorcycles. All KTM motorcycles across the price range have been keenly focused on giving maximum performance while weighing as less as possible. Making KTM products tailor-made for young audiences and enthusiasts alike.

KTM 390 series of motorcycles rely on the same principles too. We have street naked 390 Duke, track-focused RC 390 and 390 Adventure that offers explosive performance in adventure tourer segment. KTM has updated the 390 Adventure for 2022 model year with new colour schemes, tougher wheels and 2 riding modes for an increment of Rs. 6,500 over the old model.

Old KTM 390 Adventure – Riding Modes

390 Adventure came with two riding modes namely Street and Off-Road mode on the 2022 update. These riding modes helped 390 Adventure customers to set the traction control system in two settings based on the terrain they were in. Now, KTM has offered these riding modes for the older model 390 Adventure as well.

KTM intends to add riding modes offered with 2022 390 Adventure, on the old model too. Dealers have been provided with a revised ABS software Hex file and a thorough set of instructions to enable ride modes on old model 390 Adventure. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Karan Vazirani for sharing the exclusive update. KTM dealers are expected to flash the new software encoded within provided hex file on old model’s systems. By doing this, a new ROM containing the ride modes will be installed on old model 390 Adventure and the new ROM will bring newly added riding modes too.

By doing this, KTM is offering value to their customers who bought old 390 Adventure. Because the previous model had all the hardware necessary to get these riding modes and only needed new software to make them operational which is exactly what KTM has done. This procedure is done at dealer level when a prospective old 390 Adventure owner brings their bike for service or KTM might notify them to do so.

Competition

KTM 390 Adventure was conceived to take the 390 platform to new segments. 390 Adventure brings an adventure tourers ergonomics, road presence, ground clearance and more attributes. It may not be an outright hardcore off-roader like Royal Enfield’s Himalayan and Hero XPulse 200 which were conceived as proper off-roaders from day one. KTM is also testing an enduro version of 390 Adventure with spoked wheels offering more off-roading ability.

What 390 Adventure brings to the table is its fire-cracker 373 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 42.3 bhp of power at 9000 RPM and 37 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. It gets a 19” alloy wheel at the front that is shod with 100/90 Metzeler AT tyre and a 17” alloy wheel at the rear shod with 130/80 Metzeler AT tyre. It gets WP Apex 43 mm USD forks at front and a WP Apex mono-shock unit at the rear.

KTM 390 Adventure leans more towards the tourer in ‘adventure-tourer’ genre while XPulse 200 and Himalayan offer more off-roading prowess. 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.33 lakh (ex-sh) and gets two colour offerings namely Dark Galvano Black and our favourite Factory Racing Blue.