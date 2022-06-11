Omega Passenger Electric Rickshaw Launch Price Rs 3.4 L – Range 110 Kms

Omega Seiki Mobility has launched the new Stream electric three-wheeler, priced at Rs 3.40 lakhs (ex-showroom), post government subsidies

Omega Seiki Mobility, a Faridabad based electric vehicle manufacturer, set to be at the forefront of the electric three wheeler segment in India recently announced plans for the world’s largest electric three wheeler manufacturing unit in Karnataka. It will entail investment to the tune of USD 250 million (Rs 1,900 crore) and will be spread over an area of 250 acres with a capacity to produce 1 million electric three wheeler vehicles per annum. It is also from this plant that the company will manufacture an entire range of its electric three-wheeler cargo carriers that include Rage+, Rage+ RapidEV, Rage+ Frost, Rage+ Swap, and Rage+ Tipper.

Even as there is a steady growth in electric pick-up for last-mile connectivity and cargo requirements in the country, there is also a demand for electric passenger vehicles. Its increased demand can be seen in May 2022 when for the first time ever, electric three-wheeler retail sales surpassed their ICE counterparts.

New Omega Passenger Electric Rickshaw

The company, currently into the e-three-wheeler cargo segment, has just launched its first electric three wheeler passenger vehicle called ‘Stream’. It is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) following Government subsidies and is said to offer the best performance in the industry.

Stream eAuto is ideally suited for last mile transportation segment and is said to come in with best in class earning potential for drivers and owners to the extent of 20-25 percent in terms of saving and profits.

New Omega Passenger Electric Rickshaw will be powered by an IP65-rated, advanced 8.5 kW capacity lithium-ion battery pack, making 10 kW power and 535 Nm torque. The battery can be charged via a 16A socket with an off-board portable charger in a matter of 4 hours. Driving range is set at 110 kms per single charge. It will be capable of gradeability of 10.2 degrees. Ground clearance is at 175 mm so as to ensure optimum performance on Indian road conditions

The ride is set to be emission free, noiseless and fatigue free and will mark the next generation in mobility solutions in the country. The cabin, which is comfortable for upto 3 passengers, is spacious with best in class leg room, both for passengers and driver.

Sales Target

Omega Seiki Mobility targets sales of the Stream eAuto at around 35,000-40,000 units per annum out of which 60 percent sales will come from domestic markets and 40 percent from exports. The company plans exports to ASEAN and Latin American countries.

In terms of competition, the new Stream eAuto from Omega Seiki will rival Piaggio’s Ape E-City and Mahindra Treo in the Indian market. The company has also entered into an alliance with banks and NBFCs for easy finance to its buyers which can also be availed through Omega Seiki’s in-house financing arm ‘Anglian Finvest’.