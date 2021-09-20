Omega Seiki Electric Commercial Vehicle Debuts – 250 Kms Range

Prices of M1KA will be announced at the time of its launch which is expected to take place by the end of this year or early next year

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has unveiled the country’s first battery-powered small commercial vehicle (SCV) named M1KA. Bookings of this vehicle will commence from the last quarter of 2021. OSM ‘M1KA’ is designed to live up to the expectation of common folks with a small business.

The company claims M1KA offers best-in-class performance, dependability, and a value proposition with lower TCO. Currently, this segment of commercial vehicles is dominated by players such as Tata Ace, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, Mahindra Jeeto and Ashok Leyland Dost but all powered by IC engines.

Details on M1KA

The small carrier will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Faridabad. Powering M1KA is an electric motor that derives its energy from an NMC-based battery pack with a rated capacity of 90kWh. The manufacturer claims a maximum range of 250km on a single charge. Using a DC fast charging station, it takes four hours for the battery to rejuvenate. It has an impressive payload capacity of two tonnes. Underpinning the SCV is a chassis with superior tensile strength.

Suspension setup comprises six leaf springs at front and seven at rear which makes it proficient on every terrain. M1KA has been equipped with a large loading bay which is highly suitable for heavy as well as voluminous load. M1KA has been targeted at a segment that is a combination of owners-cum-drivers and fleet owners, for whom cost-effectiveness is a major business criterion.

On the occasion of its unveiling, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of OSM said, “EV market is growing especially in the Commercial Vehicle space on the back of cost-effectiveness, sustainable solution and the increasing support from the central and the state Government. The current SOPs and favourable environment motivate us to expand our EV offerings for our customers.”

The company says that the SCV could be used for a variety of businesses such as courier, goods distribution, E-commerce and FMCG amongst others. OSM has been trying to push itself hard into the electric mobility space in India.

Other offerings from OSM

A few days ago, OSM announced that a US-based technology provider named C4V will be supplying the Delhi-based firm next generation high-performance lithium-ion batteries from its cell manufacturing joint ventures. These batteries will be utilised for future electric mobility of the company.

Earlier last month, the EV manufacturer announced its entry into the two-wheeler space by unveiling two electric scooters named Fiare and Zoro. These scooters were presented at the company’s new state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Pune. OSM set foot in the Indian automobile industry in early 2020 with the debut of Rage3+ which was the first electric three-wheeler for commercial purposes in the country.