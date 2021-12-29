One Moto Electa Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 2 L – 150 Kms Range

One Moto has showcased three new electric scooters at the 2021 EV Expo India – These are Electa, Byka and Commuta

Electric mobility has witnessed a great boom in the last few months with multiple new launches, especially in the two-wheeler segment. One of the latest brands to join the EV bandwagon is One Moto which set foot in India earlier in November this year.

With only a month in the Indian market, the British EV manufacturer has unveiled three new electric scooters in the country. One Moto has launched a new high-speed electric scooter named Electa at a price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in a single variant.

One Moto Electa Electric Scooter

The design of Electa is a throwback to the scooters of the 1970s and 80s since it flaunts a classic retro styling. The electric scooter is reminiscent of old Vespa models of the 20th century which features similar styling elements such as a circular headlamp and taillamp, a thin and curvaceous front apron and a chunky front fender. Rear end of the scooter looks bulbous like a Vespa classic thanks to the flared rear fenders.

A healthy dose of chrome has been used in the front apron, floorboard, rearview mirrors, headlamp bezel and rear luggage rack that bring out the electric scooter’s premium appeal. The single-piece seat is flat and looks spacious enough for the rider and pillion. Ergonomics of the scooter is very relaxed with an ample amount of space in the flat footboard.

Features & Specs

Despite its simple retro design, the scooter is packed with quite a few modern gizmos which somewhat justify its exorbitant price tag. These include all-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument console which is laced with One App that offers functionalities such as geofencing, Bluetooth connectivity, IoT, maintenance alerts, riding behaviour, etc.

Coming to its specification, Electa is powered by a 4kW (5.36 bhp) QS brushless DC hub motor that draws energy from a 72V 45Ah detachable lithium-ion battery. This powertrain returns a range of 150 kms on a single charge and the scooter can attain a top speed of 100 kmph. The battery takes 4 hours to get fully rejuvenated. Interestingly, the Electa comes with a removable battery pack for more convenient charging.

Other Details

At 115 kilos, Electa is fairly nimble for an electric scooter and has a load-carrying capacity of 150kg. One Moto is also providing 3 years warranty on the motor, controller and battery. As far as colour options are concerned, Electa can be had in as many as five paint schemes- Matte Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red and Grey. In India, Electa will rival the likes of Ola S1, S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak.

Both online and offline bookings for the electric scooter have already commenced. One Moto currently has a total of 75 dealerships across India and it aims to expand exponentially by the end of this financial year.