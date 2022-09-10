Otua Electric 3W Cargo Launch Price Rs 3.5 L – Range 165 Kms

Otua is slated to be of the highest quality, command the highest load carrying capacity and have the longest range per charge

Dandera Ventures, a firm engaged in the manufacture of last mile delivery and logistics vehicles has introduced the new cargo electric three-wheeler called OTUA. It is priced from Rs 3.5 lakh to 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts of several industry leading capabilities.

Otua Electric 3W Cargo is also being offered on a subscription basis. The company is currently targeting the logistics and last-mile delivery sector, sales will also be initiated for individual buyers across select markets in India.

OTUA Electric Three Wheeler

The last couple of years has seen the last mile delivery and logistics industry go from strength to strength. It is also set to grow to a $5 billion market in the years ahead with several auto makers keen to grab a slice of this pie. The auto industry as a whole is slowly but surely moving ahead in the electric vehicle arena in a bid to conserve energy and save the environment.

Otua is Auto spelt backwards – a word play for the traditional AUTO. Otua made its first appearance in the reality show Shark Tank and a deal was signed by Kshitij Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Dandera Ventures with Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe.

Otua is said to come in designed especially for the logistics and last mile delivery segment catering to both B2B and B2C logistics. It is designed as an all-electric vehicle and is a 100 percent Made-in-India product. It comes in with several industry leading capabilities, among which are its outstanding performance, facilities for highest volume at 183 CC, highest load carrying capacity of 900 kgs and longest range at 165 kms per single charge (expanded to over 300km).

Otua three wheeler, two door electric vehicle is presented in a white exterior colour scheme with black accents seen on its windscreen, wing mirrors and door handles with a separate load body or compartment. It also offers best-in-class road visibility for drivers.

Designed and developed by Dandera Ventures’ R&D Division, OTUA comes in with an aerodynamic design that reduces air drag co-efficiency by 25 percent when compared to other similar vehicles in its segment. It has a large driver cabin with air conditioning and is a connected EV with a Driver Fleet Management App. Dandera OTUA is powered by a 15.8kWh battery pack along with a 12.8kW and 49Nm electric motor. Top speed is limited to 55 km/h. It rides on steel wheels fitted with disc brakes on all three wheels.

Booking and Delivery

Otua is now available for pre-booking with the company confirming that deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2023. Initially, deliveries will be effected in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and Gujarat and will be expanded across the country in a phased manner. The Otua electric three wheeler cargo electric vehicle does not have any other competition in its segment specially where its load bearing capacity is concerned.