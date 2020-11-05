Perak Becomes Best Selling Jawa – Records 2k Deliveries In Oct 2020

Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC engine

Classic Legends, the Mahindra owned company which sells the the Jawa, Forty-Two and Perak motorcycles, has announced a new delivery milestone today. For the first time, the company has recorded deliveries of 2,000 units of Perak in oct 2020. In fact, this is the first time Jawa has delivered 2k units of any of their 3 motorcycles on offer, in a month.

Majority of these 2k Perak units were sold during the second half of October, which included the festivals of Dusshera and Navartri. The company now expects better sales of the Jawa Perak with Diwali around the corner.

Deliveries of the Jawa Perak commenced in July this year. It is the most expensive model in the company lineup, priced at Rs.1.94 lakhs, ex-sh. Classic Legends has only disclosed delivery numbers of the Perak and not of the Jawa and Forty Two. Hence its sales performance can neither be compared to earlier months and nor can it be assessed as against that of its competitors.

Taking into account total sales of Jawa in the July, August, September period, it can be noted that sales are on a steady rise. Sales which had stood at 569 units in July increased to 1,353 units in August and then on to 2,121 units in September 2020. Though the company has not disclosed October sales of the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two, they state that both these models have seen steady sales and increased demand that has overshot production supplies.

CEO Speaks

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “The fact that we delivered around 2000 units of Perak in the span starting from Navratri last month is a testimony to the widespread acceptance of the model, which has carved its own niche and has been elevated to a cult status within just a few months of hitting the streets.

Overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have been focusing on streamlining the production and delivering as many vehicles as we can to our customers. We began the festive season on an encouraging note and are confident that the excitement will keep on growing through the festivities. We also take this chance to wish a prosperous Diwali to everyone.”

“We have also been extensively working towards expanding our dealership network. Since the lifting of the lockdown, we have added 58 dealerships to our existing network that are fully operational and have made our products more accessible to our customers pan India. The company plans to increase the pre-lockdown number of 105 dealerships to 205 by December 2020 to make our models available to more customers, in newer geographies.”

Jawa Engine Lineup

The Jawa and Forty Two share the same 293cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that offers 26.5 hp power and 20.05 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The Jawa is priced between Rs.1.74-1.83 lakhs while the Forty Two is priced from Rs.1.65-1.74 lakhs. The Perak gets a more powerful 334cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that makes 30.64 hp power and 32.74 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

The company expects to see increased sales through the month of November promising increased production at the Pithampur plant and quicker deliveries while the company is also in the process of enhancing its dealership network across India. Jawa currently has 163 dealerships across India which it intends to increase to 205 dealerships by the end of this year.

The month of October also saw Jawa motorcycles launched in Nepal. The Jawa showroom is located at Uttardhoka and Teku locations of Kathmandu with Agni Motoinc Pvt Ltd, as the company’s official distributor partner in Nepal. Sales commence with the Jawa and Jawa 42 with the Jawa Perak to also be introduced soon. The bikes will be imported into the country via the Completely Built Units (CBU) route. However, the high import tax and custom duty considerations in Nepal have caused the bike prices to be 3 times over that prevalent in India.