Petrol, Diesel, CNG, Electric, Hybrid – Sales Breakup FY 2025 (Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, MG)

For FY2025, the top 14 best-selling mainstream car brands in India constituted a total sales of 43,20,696 units. Despite the advancements in electric vehicles and electrification of ICE powertrains, the ICE powertrains (Petrol, Diesel, CNG) still commanded a lion’s share of 94.89% of the total sales.

In the same time frame, pure electric vehicle sales stood at 1,15,716 units and Hybrid vehicle sales stood at 1,04,800 units. In total, the vehicles sold equipped with pure electric and electrified powertrains were 2,20,516 units with a market share of 5.11%. Let’s break down the numbers further.

Fuel-wise Sales Breakup FY 2025

The total sales stood at 43,20,696 for FY2025, which was a culmination of Petrol vehicle sales, Diesel, CNG, Hybrid and even pure EVs. As mentioned above, ICE vehicles (Petrol, Diesel, CNG) still hold a lion’s share of 94.89% with, while the electrified powertrains just amount for 5.11% of the total sales within these 14 mainstream car brands.

Breaking down these numbers further, we can see that Petrol vehicles contributed 24,84,331 units in FY2025. This was more than half of the total sales at 57.5%. Comparatively, Petrol fuel emerges as the most popular choice for Indian buyers owing to their ubiquitous nature and its affordability factor, especially with naturally aspirated powertrains.

One would think Diesel vehicles would be in second place owing to their popularity in SUVs. However, CNG takes the 2nd position in FY2025 with 8,38,546 units. CNG powertrains account for 19.4% of the total sales, which is slightly above Diesel fuel. Speaking of, there were 7,73,303 Diesel cars sold in India in FY2025, which was 18% of the total sales.

With a total of 1,15,716 units constituting 2.7% of the total sales, we have pure EVs. That’s because the Hybrids sold in mainstream Indian car market are self-charging types with less than 10% of fuel efficiency gains over non Hybrid counterparts. Also, the price point at which the mainstream self-charging Hybrids are sold right now, makes buying an EV more affordable. That’s why Hybrids are at the bottom with 1,04,800 units, constituting 2.4% of the market share.

OEM-wise Sales

The highest contributor for vehicles running on Petrol fuel is Maruti Suzuki with 11,48,363 units. Followed by Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Honda, MG, Skoda, VW and others. The highest contributor in Diesel vehicles is Mahindra with 4,25,329 units, followed by Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Tata, MG and Jeep.

Only four OEMs sell factory-fitted CNG vehicles and Maruti Suzuki is by far the highest contributor at 5,91,730 in FY2025, which was followed by Tata, Hyundai and Toyota. Despite the advances by MG, Tata Motors still is the highest contributor in EVs, followed by MG, Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia. In Hybrids, the highest contributor is Toyota with 82,848 units, followed by Maruti Suzuki and Honda.

