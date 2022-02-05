Peugeot 125cc Scooter Spied Near Pune – Fascino, Vespa Rival

There hasn’t been any word on a specific launch timeline for Peugeot Django 125 in India until now

Although Mahindra & Mahindra’s two-wheeler business didn’t fly off to greater heights as expected, the company has continued to invest in the two-wheeler industry by backing Classic Legends. The latter currently has the rights to manufacture and retail three iconic motorcycle brands including- Jawa, Yezdi and BSA.

The company also holds the rights for sale and manufacture of two-wheelers under the French brand Peugeot. The first product under Peugeot to launch in India is expected to be Django 125. A heavily camouflaged test mule of this scooter has been spied testing on India roads once again after a long time.

Peugeot Django 125: Changes in prototype

Last time this scooter was spotted was during its testing phase in December 2020. However, in comparison to previous spy images, there were considerable changes evident in the latest spy shots.

For starters, the previous test mule was completely undisguised and flaunted every bit of its glory while the latest prototype was covered to the brim. Also, the previous test mule sported a nice and broad split-style seat with a ribbed pattern.

On the other hand, the recent prototype features a single-piece flat seat. The saddle was flanked by a pair of ugly-looking split grab rails, unlike the original scooter which received a sleeker pair of silver-coloured grab rails. We can also expect its under-seat storage to be larger in this prototype in comparison to the previous iteration.

The biggest highlight of Django is its retro-style design, however, the latest test mule undergoes serious changes with regards to its design. Going forward, this test mule is expected to be the India-spec Django. The India-spec version gets new body panels that are in line with a more contemporary and modern design. It also features a new rectangular LED set-up similar to the ones seen in Vespa SXL.

Expected features & Specs

In terms of features, the latest mule appears to receive a digital instrument console that is rectangular in shape instead of the round cluster seen in the Europe-spec model. The best part of this scooter is the shiny exhaust muffler embellished in chrome which is slightly more upswept than the original test mule.

Django will be powered by a 125cc motor which kicks out 11.3 bhp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque in the UK-spec model. However, the India-spec iteration is expected to be tuned slightly differently in order to suit Indian riding conditions. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Vespa and Yamaha Fascino.

Manufacture by Mahindra

The latest prototype was seen wearing an MH14 number plate registered in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune – suggesting that the scooter might be manufactured at Mahindra’s Chakan plant. In addition to setting up newer ones, Peugeot could make use of Mahindra two-wheeler’s existing dealerships. The existing dealerships of Mahindra Two-Wheelers currently retail only one model in the form Mojo.

