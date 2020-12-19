Peugeot Django, Pulsion 125cc Scooters Spied In Pune – Fascino, Vespa Rival

Mahindra owns Peugeot Two Wheeler division and has plans to launch scooters in India

It was last year that Mahindra purchased 100 percent stake in Peugeot Motorcycles. Mahindra Two Wheelers division has plans to not only launch Peugeot scooters and motorcycles in India, but to also export them from India.

Retro styled scooter lovers could have more options to choose from in the near future, as two new Peugeot scooters have been spied on test in Pune. Currently, the retro styled scooter segment is dominated by the likes of Yamaha Fascino and Vespa that offers several products in 125cc and 150cc range. Peugeot Motorcycles could also introduce Pulsion 125, which is a maxi scooter built for urban commutes.

Peugeot Django 125

Based on the legendary S55 scooter, Django 125 lets retro fans relive the glorious era of the 1950s. It is distinguishable with its curvy, aerodynamic body panels, simple yet elegant styling, round headlamp and rear view mirrors, LED lights, split saddle seats, chrome accents, large grab rails, and body coloured deck. The one spotted in India comes with a dual-tone colour theme of red and white.

Django 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc, air cooled engine. Power and torque output varies based on the country. In its home market France, the engine is tuned to deliver 10.2 hp of max power and 8.9 Nm of max torque.

The scooter utilizes a tubular steel chassis with hydraulic telescopic fork at the front and hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The scooter has disc brakes at both ends and single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Some key features available with Django 125 include USB charging, under saddle storage, semi-digital instrument console, and retractable aluminium footrest. Security features include an anti-theft mechanical lock and steering lock.

Peugeot Pulsion 125

This is designed to offer max comfort and convenience to city commuters. Negotiating traffic can become real easy with Pulsion 125, as it comes with a peppy 124.8cc, liquid cooled engine that delivers 14.4 hp at 9000 rpm and 11.9 Nm torque at 7000 rpm. The scooter comes with relaxed, upright riding position, which ensures optimal comfort during city rides.

The maxi-scooter is equipped with i-Connect connectivity tech that allows users to connect their smartphones with the instrument console. Users can manage calls, text messages, and access turn-by-turn navigation. The instrument panel is a raised unit, which makes it easier to see useful information without the need to take the eyes off the road.

Talking a bit about design, Pulsion 125 comes with a dominating profile. Some key features include chequered grille, LED DRLs, dual headlights, tall windscreen, TFT colour display, and single piece step-up seat.

Peugeot Motorcycles is one of the oldest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world, having started operations in early twentieth century. It currently functions as a 100% subsidiary of Mahindra Two Wheelers. The company sells its products at various destinations across the globe including European countries, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

