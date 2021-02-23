Piaggio Ape Electric Auto Rickshaw, Cargo 3 Wheeler Launch Price Rs 2.83 L

Piaggio FX range (fixed battery) electric vehicles in both the cargo and passenger segments launched

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) launched its FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both the cargo and passenger segments today. The manufacturer says Ape’ E-Xtra FX with 9.5 Kw power output is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment.

Ape E-City FX passenger segment vehicle is designed for comfy rides for a higher number of trips and best in class earnings. Both vehicles feature blue vision headlamps, automatic transmission, hill hold assist, regenerative braking, dual tone seats, striking body colours and graphics, multi- information instrument cluster, boost mode, etc.

Fame II subsidy, Price & Booking

Ape Electrik FX range is eligible for FAME II subsidy. Then there are other benefits for the registration process. Ape’ E-Xtra FX (cargo 3 wheeler) comes is now available introductory ex-sh, price of Rs 3,12,137, and Ape E-City FX (passenger electric rickshaw) at ex-sh price of Rs 2,83,878 post fame II subsidy benefit.

Piaggio Ape’ Electrik FX range is designed to offer customers with unique solutions for specific applications. Zero emission, low NVH, superior drive and ride comfort are talking points that drive home the message.

Restructuring last mile transport options is a key focus area in Indian cities and towns amidst rising levels of vehicular pollution. The introduction today gives Piaggio a rooted presence in Diesel, CNG, LPG, Petrol and Electric ranges.

Piaggio Ape’ Electrik FX range warranty

Piaggio Ape’ Electrik FX range of electric vehicles are fixed battery electric 3 wheelers, convenient for home and office charging. Power comes from advanced Lithium-Ion Smart batteries. The products are designed to optimise last-mile mobility. It’s available with full metal body architecture and 6 ft cargo deck length. Custom applications include usage as delivery van, garbage collector, etc.

Running cost is at less than 50 paise, and hence promises low cost of operations. Unique service solutions will boost customer confidence. The company offers 3 year/1 lakh kilometer ‘Super warranty’, and 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer. Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real time vehicle data tracking.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Ape, a brand with a trust of more than 30 lac happy customers is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the FX range of electric vehicles. The Piaggio Group has a rich heritage of developing electric technology over the last four decades which we have leveraged to develop these class leading products for India.

Post the launch of Ape’ E-City with Swappable technology in 2019, we are now introducing the Fixed Battery technology solutions to serve the varied needs of customers. This new FX range is a step in realizing Piaggio’s vision which aligns with the government’s initiatives for mass adaption of EVs in India.”