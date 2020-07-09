Piaggio launches Ape Auto Mall website to buy Ape CVs online

Piaggio India’s new online sales platform also offers financial services and home deliveries

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has introduced a new e-commerce platform for its commercial vehicles (CV); a first in its target segment. An online sales platform for its two-wheeler product portfolio was already launched earlier this year. Now, the company has launched an exclusive online suite for its ‘Ape’ range of commercial three-wheelers.

It integrates all Piaggio commercial vehicle dealerships in India for a ‘local connect and standardized delivery’ experience. The platform is designed to offer fast and easy end-to-end purchasing, finance offers and home delivery. Furthermore, Piaggio has announced an introductory online discount of Rs 2000.

Through this initiative, Piaggio aims to enhance customer satisfaction by delivering a differentiated value proposition. The website’s operation is simple. Once a customer selects the city, CVs applicable in that market are displayed. One can access product features and tech info on the platform itself. Customers can view both ex-showroom and on-road prices, calculate EMI, apply for a loan from a preferred financier and make an online booking for a token amount of Rs 1000. Bookings can be made via digital wallets, net-banking, credit card or debit card.

Post documentation and final payment, the doorstep delivery of the vehicle is scheduled. Handover is undertaken by trained dealership staff following all COVID-19 safety measures as part of the new normals.

Following weeks of lockdown wherein operations at automotive facilities were brought to a halt, decisions were taken in May to restart manufacturing and sales in a phased manner. Alongside other automakers, Piaggio was able to open its dealerships under the guidance of central and local health authorities. At present, PVPL dealerships in orange and green COVID-19 zones are operational.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., stated that the company is a “leader brand” in the three-wheeler cargo category as well as India’s entire commercial vehicle market. He added that Piaggio believes in providing quality services and solutions to its customers in line with changing buying behaviours. The launch of the unique online sales platform in the commercial vehicle space will enable buyers to make a purchase in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Piaggio shares that its ‘online showroom’ is a one-of-a-kind offering in the Indian CV space and can benefit customers in many ways. The company claims that it is constantly innovating products and processes to match customer demands. Several other initiatives are planned for the future.