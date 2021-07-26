Piaggio Launches New Range Of Ape Autos – Priced From Rs 2.25 L

The new HT range of Ape Auto is powered by a first-of-its-kind 300cc BSVI petrol and CNG engines

Italian brand Piaggio has been present in the Indian automotive industry for more than two decades in the small commercial vehicle space. The company has now launched its new range of Ape auto-rickshaws and commercial pickup carriers in the country. The Ape HT is a new range of 300cc three-wheelers available in both petrol and CNG fuel options.

Noticeable the company has shifted away from its diesel powertrain commonly seen in Piaggio Ape auto rickshawss until now due to stricter emission norms. The new launches are available in both the cargo and passenger segments.

Fuel Type Ex-showroom Price in INR

(Ex-Pune) Ape’ Xtra HT Petrol (cargo) 2,24,942 Ape’ Xtra HT CNG (Cargo) 2,45,642 Ape’ Auto DX HT CNG (Passenger) 2,55,980

More Details

The cargo segment of Ape HT includes Ape’ Xtra HT which runs on petrol; and Ape’ Xtra HT LDX and Ape’ Xtra HT LDX+ which run on CNG. The passenger segment comprises Ape’ Auto HT DX, Ape’ Auto HT DXL and Ape’ Auto+ HT, all of them run on CNG. Prices for the three-wheelers start at Rs 2.25 lakh and go up to Rs 2.56 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

At the heart of Ape HT lineup is a new 300cc water-cooled engine indigenously developed by Piaggio. This engine caters to and delivers a High-Tech experience of alternate fuel engines to its customers who seek more power and torque from their CNG and Petrol models. This new generation of Ape three-wheelers is vastly improved as noise and vibrations are well contained.

On occasion of launch of the new three-wheelers, Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said that the new 300 cc Engine is developed in India with technology support from Piaggio Italy. He further added that the engine is being manufactured in India in its new state of art of assembly line.

Specifications

The 300cc water-cooled engine produces 11.7 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque for the petrol version and 11.2-11.3 bhp and 22.4-22.5 Nm of peak torque for the CNG version. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which is equipped with a new aluminium clutch. The company claims life of 30,000 km for the new Ape three-wheelers.

Piaggio is the only manufacturer in this space to offer a petrol variant in the 3-wheeler cargo segment. The company is also planning to introduce a passenger variant, Ape’ Auto HT Petrol in coming months. The cargo range, on the other hand, is available in three variants with 5.0 ft, 5.5 ft and 6.0 ft deck length options for varied load requirements and usages.

Ape HT rickshaw range is offered with class-leading warranty of 5 years / 1.5 lakh km (whichever is earlier) for the Petrol cargo and 36 months / 1 lakh km (whichever is earlier) for the CNG passenger and cargo variants. In addition to this, Piaggio is also providing a Special AMC package – Super Saver with 6 free periodic maintenance services.