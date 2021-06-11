Piaggio One Electric Scooter Specs Revealed – Up To 100 Kms Range

Retail sales of Piaggio One electric scooter are scheduled to commence in Europe in the coming weeks

Piaggio One will be offered in three trims – One, One+ and One Active. The difference between these trims is primarily in their range and top speed. It is to note that this is the second electric scooter from Piaggio Group. The first was all-electric Vespa Elettrica, which was unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo.

Piaggio One styling and features

Targeted primarily at the younger audience, Piaggio One comes in a trendy package. It gets a range of monotone and dual-tone colour options. Although it borrows several styling bits from Vespa, Aprilia and Piaggio scooters, it still gets a unique identity. Some key features include sleek vertically positioned dual headlamps, single piece seat, sporty side panels and edgy tail lamp.

Piaggio One is designed to ensure comfortable journeys for both the rider and pillion. The scooter has a spacious footwell and offers plenty of storage space in the underseat compartment.

Piaggio One trims and specs

Base model Piaggio One will be equipped with a 1.8kWh battery pack that will send power to a 1.2kW motor. Range is 55 km and top speed is 45 kmph. Mid-spec One+ model uses a larger 2.3kWh battery pack. However, the motor is the same as the base model. Top speed of One+ is 55 kmph whereas range available is up to 100 km.

Top-spec Piaggio One Active utilizes the same battery as One+, but gets a more powerful 2kW motor. It has top speed of 60 kmph and can travel 85 km on a full charge.

Piaggio One scooters have been equipped with removable batteries. This makes it easier for users to charge them in the comfort of their homes. The battery can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in around six hours. Any standard power outlet can be used to charge the scooter. Other key features include all-LED lights, fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging.

Piaggio One electric scooter utilizes a single-sided trailing-link front suspension. Rear unit comprises double-sided swingarm attached to twin shock absorbers. The scooter has disc brakes at both ends.

Piaggio One India launch

It is unlikely that Piaggio One will be launched in India at this point of time. Piaggio does have plans to launch electric scooters in India. However, that would most likely be electric versions of either Vespa or Aprilia. Piaggio electric scooter for India will be a lifestyle product that will go up against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X.