PM Modi Flags Off Production of Maruti Suzuki’s First EV – eVitara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today marked a landmark moment for India’s auto industry by commemorating two historic firsts – the start of production of Maruti Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the eVitara, and the commencement of lithium-ion cell and electrode manufacturing at Suzuki’s TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat facility.

The ceremony, held at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), was attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Ambassador of Japan to India Mr. Keiichi Ono, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki Chairman Mr. R.C. Bhargava, and Managing Director & CEO Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, along with senior dignitaries and business partners.

eVitara – India’s First Mass-Produced, Export-Oriented EV

Manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, the eVitara will be the company’s first global BEV, with the first batch set to sail from Pipavav Port to Europe later this month. Destinations include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, and several other European nations. The eVitara is built on a dedicated EV-only platform, unlike many ICE-to-EV conversions, ensuring optimized design, safety, and performance.

Positioned as India’s largest mass-produced and exported EV, the eVitara embodies the Make in India, Make for the World vision, blending Suzuki’s EV expertise with India’s growing manufacturing capabilities. The model has already been previewed internationally at the Milan Auto Show and at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi.

First Lithium-Ion Cell & Electrode Manufacturing in India

Alongside the eVitara rollout, Suzuki’s fellow subsidiary TDSG achieved another first for India by localizing lithium-ion cell and electrode production. This makes India self-reliant in critical battery manufacturing for strong hybrid vehicles. The batteries will initially power Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara strong hybrid, with capacity set at 18 million cells annually and expansion plans for an additional 12 million cells. This electrode-level localization marks a significant step toward reducing imports, enhancing the hybrid ecosystem, and supporting India’s clean mobility push under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Suzuki’s Commitment to India

Suzuki Group has invested over Rs 1,00,000 crore in India, generating more than 11 lakh direct jobs in the value chain. SMG alone has become one of the fastest-growing Suzuki subsidiaries worldwide, achieving a cumulative production of 4 million units in just eight years. Current models produced include the Baleno, Swift, Fronx, and now the eVitara.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation said, “We are deeply honoured that Hon’ble Prime Minister graced the occasion of commemoration of two historic events for the Indian automobile industry. His inspiration and visionary leadership have made this possible. His vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat have been inspiring Suzuki to invest in India. These milestones are also a testimony to the enduring Indo-Japanese partnership, built on mutual trust and a shared vision for progress and a carbon neutral future. We will provide all products and technologies that will reduce oil consumption and imports and carbon emissions like battery electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles and vehicles powered by natural gas and biofuels.”

A Defining Moment for India’s EV Journey

With the dual milestone of rolling out the eVitara and starting lithium-ion cell production, Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Motor Corporation have firmly positioned India on the global EV and hybrid manufacturing map. These steps not only strengthen India’s role as a global auto hub but also provide scale and localization critical to making clean mobility more affordable and sustainable for the future.