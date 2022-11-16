PMV Electric Car Launch Price 4.79 L – Range Up To 200 Km

Being a minicar, PMV Electric Car can accommodate two adults and a child

EV sales are on the rise and electric car segment is not lagging behind. We have seen a lot of activity in this arena as well. Recent addition to the electric car segment was the Tata Tiago EV. Before today, it was the smallest and most affordable electric car. But not anymore.

Indian startup PMV Electric has come up with EaS-E, a new electric microcar that offers a small form factor and affordable pricing starting from Rs. 4.79 lakh. One look at the red paint scheme and black contrasting elements is set to impress.

PMV Electric Car Unveiled

With its cute proportions and tiny footprint, PMV EaS-E is a 2-seater electric microcar. It doesn’t get side-by-side seating like conventional microcars. PMV EaS-E has opted to go with a narrow body that accommodates two seats, one behind the other. Like a motorcycle, one would say.

Design-wise, it gets sharp proportions. Front fascia includes an LED strip along with a faux grille, finished in black. Below its DRLs, we have circular headlights that get projectors and LEDs behind them. These look like aftermarket 7” headlights for Thar, Royal Enfield and more. Even though it gets just two seats, it gets 4 doors and windows that are electrically operated. Driver’s window even gets an Auto function.

Steering is centrally set in this narrow form factor and the driver is greeted by a dash-mounted instrument cluster and left to that, an infotainment system too. Features include a 4G connection, riding modes, EaS-E mode for feet-free driving, Remote Parking Assist, Cruise Control, Remote connectivity and diagnostics, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone.

Specs & Pricing

Speaking at the unveiling, Kalpit Patel Founder, and CEO said, “We’ve been looking forward to this day from the start of our journey, to share our vision of the future of urban mobility. Today we unveiled the EaS-E, your everyday car to the world.

The team and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity and work on a product that not only pushed our creative and innovative limits to raise the bar but also paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan & hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting the production ASAP.”

EaS-E can be charged from any 15A outlet in 3-4hrs with its onboard charger. Comes with an option of three choices of range: 120,160, and 200 km (claimed range). Top speed is pegged at 70 km/h and it weighs 550 kg.

Starting from Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-sh), PMV EaS-E doesn’t seem to skimp on a lot of creature comforts. It even gets AC. The EaS-E has been launched PAN India. The company is accepting pre-orders at a nominal price of INR 2,000. They have already received 6,000+ pre-orders to date; from India and international markets.