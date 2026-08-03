Porsche India Launches Assured Buy-Back Program – Up To 70% Value After 3 Years

Porsche India has introduced a new Assured Buy-Back Program, offering customers a guaranteed resale value of up to 70% after three years of ownership. The initiative is aimed at reducing uncertainty around resale values while providing greater financial flexibility and ownership confidence. The programme has been launched in association with a preferred partner and is currently available with select Porsche models including the Cayenne, Macan Electric and Taycan.

Guaranteed resale value after 36 months

Under the new Assured Buy-Back Program, customers can opt for a pre-determined buy-back value at the time of purchasing their vehicle. The coverage remains valid for 36 months from the date of the vehicle invoice. At the end of the three-year period, the programme covers the difference between the pre-agreed assured value and the actual resale value realised at the time of sale, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Customers can receive an assured buy-back value of up to 70% of the original purchase price, offering greater clarity when planning their next vehicle purchase. According to Porsche India, the scheme is designed to minimise concerns around depreciation while making it easier for customers to upgrade to another Porsche model after the ownership period.

Eligible Porsche models

The Assured Buy-Back Program is currently available to private buyers purchasing eligible variants of the Cayenne, Macan Electric and Taycan. Below are the prices of the respective Porsche India models, and their indicative buyback value.

Premium ownership experience

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India, said the Assured Buy-Back Program provides customers with greater peace of mind while offering the flexibility to continue their journey with the Porsche brand. He added that the initiative reflects Porsche India’s continued focus on enhancing the ownership experience beyond the initial vehicle purchase.

Guaranteed buy-back schemes have become increasingly popular among luxury car manufacturers as they help reduce concerns around depreciation and improve upgrade flexibility. With resale values pre-determined at the time of purchase, customers can better estimate ownership costs over the three-year period. With the introduction of the Assured Buy-Back Program, Porsche India further expands its portfolio of customer-focused ownership solutions, complementing its growing range of luxury SUVs and electric vehicles in the country.