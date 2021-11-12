Porsche Taycan Electric India Launch Price Rs 1.5 Cr – 484 Kms Range

Porsche Taycan will be joining the current crop of luxury and performance electric cars in India including Audi e-Tron, e-Tron GT and Mercedes Benz EQC

After a slew of luxury electric cars in India, it is time for Porsche to bring in its own electric supercar offering in the country. The German marque has launched the new Taycan electric supercar in India today. The battery-powered sports car made its global debut back in September 2019 but its launch had been deferred thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taycan is available in three variants namely 4S, Turbo and Turbo S spread across two battery configurations. It shares most of its underpinnings with Audi e-Tron GT which is currently the most powerful electric car in India. However, from today, the battery-powered supercar from Porsche will be the most powerful EV in India.

Porsche Taycan India – Exterior Design

Inspired by the iconic 911 of the 1960s, Taycan gets signature sporty characteristics of its IC engine-powered siblings. These include a sculpted hood, a sloping roofline and a wide blacked-out air dam on the front bumper. The most attractive highlights are inverted L-shaped LED headlamps with familiar four-pointed integrated LED DRLs.

On the side profile, it flaunts blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs and massive five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end features a slender LED light bar which is also reminiscent of the legendary 911. Taycan will be available in as many as 17 standard colour options in addition to 65 paint schemes which could be opted for via the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization program.

Interior Styling & Features

Inspiration from the 1960s 911 continues inside the lavish cabin made for four occupants including the driver. The two-tone dashboard houses a multi-screen layout comprising a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display. Further, a large 8.4-inch touch panel with haptic feedback is placed on the centre console under the air-con vents.

It also gets a minimalist yet modern fully digital instrument console with a curved 16.8-inch display giving it a round look. Doors and centre consoles have been made from a combination of wood, embossed aluminum, carbon fiber or fabric trims. Some of the notable features on offer include a massage facility in the front seats, heated rear seats, 4-zone automatic climate control and much more.

Powertrain Options

As mentioned earlier, Porsche is offering two battery pack options with Taycan- 76kWh and 93.4kWh. The former is reserved for the base 4S trim. All three trims are offered in an all-wheel-drive setup with an electric motor mounted on each axle. The dual-motor setup in Taycan 4S delivers a combined peak output of 525 bhp and 640 Nm of torque. It claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.0 seconds.

On the other hand, Turbo and Turbo S variants feature the larger 93.4kWh battery pack. The former dishes out a peak output of 671 bhp and 850 Nm of torque while the latter pumps out 751 bhp and 1,050 Nm. Maximum range offered is by the base variant, of 484 kms for single charge. Price starts from Rs 1.5 crore, ex-sh. Delivery starts early next year.