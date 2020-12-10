Pravaig Extinction Electric Car Founder Explains The EV – New Details

Founder of Pravaig, Siddhartha Bagri has given an extensive TV interview to DD News

With electric vehicle (EV) technology being the talk in the automotive industry globally, we have seen massive leaps in technologies in this field in the last couple of years. However, most of these technologies have been foreign which is a point of concern as it has been assured that EVs will be future solutions to mobility.

Last week, Bengaluru-based electric startup Pravaig Dynamics revealed its first EV prototype going by the name Extinction MK1. Pravaig expects the MK1 to put its name in the global EV market. It is also the first attempt by an Indian firm to build a luxury EV. Company’s founder, Siddhartha Bagri has now revealed interesting new details about their upcoming electric car, as well as future plans.

Exterior Design

Going by looks, the futuristic-looking Extinction Mk1 does manage to grab one’s eyeballs and its overall design lends an exclusivity on roads. The prototype sports a two-door Coupe like design with a sloping roofline, however, the production-spec model is expected to be offered as a 4-door electric sedan. The prototype receives a low-slung profile with a sleek front end flaunting projector LED headlamps which are connected by a thin LED strip.

A similar LED bar of lights connects the taillamps at rear as well with side trunks indicators on fenders. It also sports ‘Pravaig’ lettering bold at rear prominently positioned between taillights. Side profile adopts a minimalist approach with a distinctive shoulder line. It rides on blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Recently Mk1 was taken out on the roads of Bengaluru for the public to get a glimpse of it where company CEO, Siddhartha Bagri, let out some crucial details regarding the upcoming luxury EV. He revealed that the prototype has been more than 90 percent built locally with about some high-end critical components imported from overseas countries. He also added that Mk1 is likely to go into serial production by November 2021.

Powertrain

On being asked about the car’s battery life, Bagri claimed that the current battery pack can provide a life-span of up to 10 lakh kilometers. Speaking of battery, the Mk1 is powered by an electric motor which draws its power from a 96 kWh li-ion battery pack. This powertrain generates an output of 200 bhp and claims a range of 504 km. it can clock a top speed of 196 kmph and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.4 seconds.

If claims are proved to be correct, it could become the longest range EV in India upon its launch. Battery could be charged using a DC fast charger which can juice up the power bank from 0-80 percent in just 30 minutes. Pravaig could also introduce Mk1 in a number of variants depending on different battery pack options.

Expected Launch

Pravaig intends to sell 250 units of Mk1 annually and will be limited to Delhi and Bengaluru initially. Sale will then be extended to other cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Prices of the electric sedan have not been revealed yet as the company intends to introduce it on a leasing plan, at least initially. it is expected to reach consumers by late next year or early 2022.