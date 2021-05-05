Premium Hatch Sales April 2021 – Baleno No 1, Altroz Races Ahead Of i20

Prevailing pandemic situation is proving to be a dampener for the auto sector

In MoM terms, premium hatchback segment has lost a quarter of its sales in April 2021. A total of 32,879 units were sold in April, as compared to 44,085 units in March 2021. The adverse situation is likely to continue in the coming months as well due to negative consumer sentiments and challenges related to production and supply chain.

Maruti Baleno leads

There is still no challenger for the top spot, which has been held by Baleno for a long time. A total of 16,384 units were sold in April, which is MoM de-growth of -23%. Sales in March stood at 21,217 units.

Baleno’s sales are almost equal to the total sales of all other hatchbacks combined. To provide more choices to customers, Maruti could introduce a diesel or a new hybrid variant for Baleno.

At number two is Tata Altroz with 6,649 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales are down by -12%, as compared to 7,550 units sold in March. This is the first time that Altroz or any other premium hatch for that matter has gotten ahead of Hyundai i20. This would be a significant achievement for Altroz, which has been consistently gaining popularity.

Altroz has several things working for it such as its sporty design, multiple engine options, advanced connected tech, and 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. However, it remains to be seen if Altroz will be able to maintain this lead in the coming months.

At number three is i20 with 5,002 units sold in April. In percentage terms, i20 MoM sales have registered the highest drop at -45%. This could be in fact one of the key reasons that may have helped Altroz to overtake i20. Hyundai had updated i20 in November last year and had introduced a range of segment-first and best-in-class features. It is possible that i20 sales may be back on track once the pandemic situation improves.

Honda Jazz posts positive growth

In April, only Honda Jazz has registered positive MoM growth. Jazz is placed at sixth place with sales of 830 units. MoM sales grew 17%, as compared to 707 units sold in March.

At number four is Toyota Glanza, a rebadged version of Maruti Baleno. April sales are 2,182 units, down by -27%. Sales in March were 2,989 units. Next in the list is Volkswagen Polo with sales of 1,197 units. MoM sales are down -37%, as compared to 1,888 units sold in March. Ford Freestyle is placed at seventh place with sales of 635 units in April. MoM sales are down by -8%, as compared to 689 units sold in March.