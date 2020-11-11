Premium Hatch Oct 2020 – Baleno Sales Higher Than Altroz, i20 Combined

Sales of Maruti Baleno are not only higher than Altroz and i20, but all other cars combined in the segment

Premium hatch segment continues to grow stronger every month. These hatchbacks have a strong performance added to buckets of useful features which make them value for money propositions.

Last month a total of 43,132 premium hatchbacks were sold in India in comparison to 36,612 units sold in October 2020 which is an impressive growth of 18 percent. Not so long ago the growth column of all segments of vehicles was in red thanks to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. However, post-Covid sales of automobiles have picked up pace in recent months.

Baleno, i20, Altroz Continue With Strong Numbers

Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to be the undisputed segment leader with 21,971 units sold in October 2020. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer retailed 16,237 units in October last year. This translates to YoY growth of 35 percent. Even in comparison to the previous month of September 2020, it has sold nearly 2,500 units of Baleno more. Baleno has more than 50% market share in the segment.

Hyundai i20 follows Baleno at the second spot although sales volume has decreased appreciably since the last year. In October this year, Hyundai retailed 8,399 units of its premium hatch, way less than 14,683 units sold during the same period last year. This resulted in a decline in YoY sales by 43 percent. The prime reason for this is the launch of new generation i20 as most consumers would like to opt for a brand new model.

Another strong monthly performance was shown by Tata Altroz as it registered 6,730 units sold in October this year. This is 778 units more than 5952 units sold in September 2020 which translates to an MoM growth of 13 percent. The premium hatch from the homegrown auto manufacturer was launched earlier this year and has been on a roll ever since.

Glanza, Polo bring in decent numbers

Toyota has definitely benefited from venturing into an international tie-up with its Japanese counterpart Suzuki as its rebadged models have proven to be very fruitful at the Indian market. Glanza, a rebadged Baleno, registered 2,978 units sold last month in comparison to 2,693 units in October last year. This translates to an 11 percent YoY growth.

Volkswagen Polo surprisingly went southwards on sale as it recorded a 10 percent degrowth in comparison to October 2019. Last month, VW sold 1,564 units as opposed to 1,744 units last year during the same period. The aptest reason for this could be the discontinuation of the diesel powertrain on Polo in its BS6 guise, thus reducing the number of options on the sporty hatch.

Freestyle, Jazz show disappointing numbers

Ford Freestyle has been raking in below-par numbers despite its crossover style. The premium hatch from the American brand recorded 848 units last month against 505 units in October 2020. This resulted in YoY growth of 68 percent. Honda Jazz was the last on the list and despite receiving a mid-life makeover it still has not found its feet at the Indian market. The Japanese hatch registered 642 units last month against 750 units sold in October last year.