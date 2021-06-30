Prevail Electric Scooters India Launch Price Rs 90k Onwards – Range 110 Kms

Prevail Electric launches three two wheelers to meet varied and growing customer demand in India

Prevail Electric has unveiled three new electric two-wheelers. The new rage of Elite, Finesse and Wolfury aims to bring to the fore sustainable and renewable energy sources. Prevail Electric, an automotive solution providing startup is keen the ride the Indian electric mobility space boom. And this growing demand is being met by EV solutions that bring together latest tech with affordable and renewable alterations.

Prevail Elite electric scooter is available at a price of Rs 1,29,999. Top speed is pegged at 80 kms per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. The Lithium-ion battery comes with swappable battery options. One can look forward to 110 km ride range on a single charge.

Upon draining, the battery can be fully charged in 4 hours. Prevail Elite electric features a control model of 55A controller with a one-click fix function. An integrated Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen displays navigation, control and entertainment inputs.

Finesse electric scooter is listed at a price of Rs 99,999. Top speed is listed at 60 kms per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. The Lithium-ion battery is use is capable of 110 kms ride range on a single charge. Charging from 0 to 100 percent is completed in 4 hours, and the company offers swappable battery options. The control model features a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

Prevail Wolfury electric scooter is the most economic of this new line-up, available at a listed price of Rs 89,999. Top speed is capped at 50 kmph, with a maximum load of 200 kg. The Lithium battery is good for 110 km ride range, and takes 4 hours to be fully charged. It’s control model is a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

Hyper growth in Indian EV market

The company foresees hyper growth in the Indian EV market. To meet such projections, Prevail is continuously working on product development that ties in customer convenience and comfort. Use of high-tensile steel and aluminium alloy wheel hubs makes all three Previal electric scooters lightweight, weighing in at 80 kgs (without battery).

The electric scooters produce mechanical power up to 1000W in a single charge. Convenience features include mobile phone charging on the go owing to built-in mobile charging ports. Warranty of three years and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) services are a given.

Previal electric scooters have climb capability of 30-degree and depend on hydraulic damping to avoid shock. The bikes feature LED headlights and offer five-speed change options.