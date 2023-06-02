Ampere Electric Scooters price hike up to Rs 39k – Magnus EX, Zeal EX, Primus

Apart from Ampere, other OEMs have also announced price hikes due to reduction in FAME II subsidy

Ampere, part of Greaves Electric Mobility, is among the OEMs known for their affordable range of electric scooters. However, with revision in FAME II subsidy, Ampere has increased prices of its scooters. The new prices will be applicable from June 01, 2023.

As other electric scooter manufacturers have also increased or will be increasing prices in the future, it is unlikely that Ampere will see any major change in demand. There could be some short-term effect, but increased prices will not have any major impact on sales in the medium to long-term.

Ampere electric scooters new prices – June 2023

Ampere electric scooter prices have been increased in the range of Rs 20,900 to Rs 39,100. The most affordable is Zeal EX, which has gotten costlier by Rs 20,900. New price of Ampere Zeal EX is Rs 95,900. Zeal EX has a 60V, 2.3 kWh lithium battery, supplying power to a 1.8 KW electric motor. The scooter has a range of 80-100 km and top speed of 50-55 kmph. Max loading capacity is 150 kg. Charging Zeal EX from 0 – 100% takes around 5 hours.

Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter price has been increased by Rs 21,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,04,900. Magnus EX has a 60V, 38.25 Ah advanced lithium battery. Electric motor is the same as Zeal EX.

The scooter can travel 80 to 100 km on a full charge and has a top speed of around 50 kmph. 0 to 40 kmph can be achieved in 10 seconds. A full charge takes around 6 to 7 hours. Magnus EX offers a range of useful features such as reverse mode, side stand sensor and combined braking system.

Ampere’s flagship offering is Primus, which has received the maximum price hike of Rs 39,100. New price of Ampere Primus electric scooter is Rs 1.49 lakh. This is even more than the prices of some of the premium electric scooters in the market. However, as most OEMs will be increasing prices, it will have limited impact on sales.

Primus electric scooter is the fastest of all Ampere electric scooters. It has a top speed of 77 kmph and can achieve 0 to 40 kmph in under 5 seconds. ARAI certified range is 107 km. The scooter is equipped with a 48V, 3KWh lithium ferro phosphate battery pack that supplies power to a mid-mounted 3400/4000W motor. Charging time takes 5 hours. Ampere Primus has riding modes of Eco, City, PWR and Reverse.

Revision in FAME II subsidy

Increase in prices of Ampere electric scooters is largely due to revision in FAME II subsidy. As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been reduced to Rs 10,000 per kwh. Earlier, the subsidy was Rs 15,000 per kwh. Moreover, the maximum subsidy available has been capped at 15% of the ex-factory pricing. Earlier, this was 40%.