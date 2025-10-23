Production-Spec Mahindra Vision S Interiors Spied – Gets Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra has been aggressively expanding its portfolio in both ICE and EV segments. The company has witnessed a ring of blockbusters since the overhauling of Thar in 2020. While the XUV3XO is making some noise in the sub 4m SUV space, Mahindra aims to bring a loud bang into this segment with its upcoming offering.

We’re talking about the production-spec Mahindra Vision S, which is speculated to be an expansion of Scorpio nameplate into the sub 4m SUV space to tap into this high-volume segment. Interiors of this upcoming SUV have been spied and the recent spy shots also confirm the presence of a panoramic sunroof. Let’s take a closer look.

Production-Spec Mahindra Vision S Interiors Spied

On the 15th of August, 2025, Mahindra unveiled four new concept vehicles at the grand stage of Freedom NU event in Mumbai. Of these four concepts, Vision S is likely to launch first as a production version of this vehicle was already spied testing even before the concept version (near production) was unveiled.

While Mahindra has not confirmed what the S in Vision S stand for, one could speculate that it could be the sub 4m Scorpio. What Mahindra has confirmed, is that it will be a premium and eye-catching sub 4m SUV that is positioned on a new NU IQ platform on which production versions of Vision X, Vision T and Vision SXT will be positioned as well.

Interiors Spied

For the first time, interiors of this upcoming sub 4m SUV have been spied. We like what we see because the interiors seen in these production-spec version look somewhat similar to Vision S concept. The dashboard has a dual screen layout, supposedly 12.3-inches each, one for infotainment and other for instrumentation.

There is a three-spoke steering wheel with steering mounted controls, similar to Vision S concept. Will the vertically laid-out AC vents make it to production-spec model or not, only time will tell. One can also see grab handles for 1st and 2nd row occupants. Which coupled with side steps aid in ingress and egress.

The presence of a panoramic sunroof confirm the premium approach of this vehicle, something Bolero does not have. To fall in the B SUV space, Mahindra might spec it with similar 1.2L Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine options. More details will be revealed in the coming days with more spy shots coming into the light.