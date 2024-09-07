Production-spec Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied (XUV700 EV Coupe) – Or Is It BE.09?

Owing to its size, production-spec Mahindra XUV.e9 is much larger than the just-launched Tata Curvv EV, both offering a coupe roofline

There has been a lot of activity in Mahindra’s stables in the recent past. Multiple new vehicles have been spied testing lately. We can count four – XUV3XO EV (sub 4m), BE.05, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Ahead of launch, production-spec Mahindra XUV.e9 has been spied in a new white and black camouflage for the first time. Let’s take a look.

Production-spec Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied

Every single spy shot of Mahindra XUV.e9 has had a Blue and Purple camouflage with patterns of an electric circuit or a motherboard. Except for one time when Mahindra officially teased BE.05, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 on its high-speed testing facility doing speeds of over 200 km/h. In those teasers, we saw XUV.e9 in a White and Black camouflage. Latest spy shot is credited to automotive enthusiast Hanish.

Where spy shots are concerned, this is the first test mule with this camo. We can deduce a few interesting elements from these new spy shots. For starters, we can see a dashing fascia with large LED DRLs with a vertically oriented LED headlight setup. These LED DRLs are connected through an LED light bar.

Wheels on this particular test mule were new when compared to the ones seen in previous spy shots. Rear left wheel’s camouflage had come off, giving us a glimpse at a 5-spoke design with a dual-tone effect. These wheels look like they are concave at the centre.

We can see a stylish coupe roofline that is neatly executed, rather than having an abrupt stop owing to length constraints. At the rear, we can see massive LED tail light signatures with a connected design. Interestingly, we can see an illuminated logo at the back for the first time. However, it seems to read BE and not a Mahindra EV logo.

This begs the question, is it a BE.09 spotted for the very first time? There is a small probability because the wheels on this test mule look like the ones we saw with the BE.09 prototype. That said, this test mule is more likely to be a production-spec Mahindra XUV.e9, which is the coupe version of XUV.e8, which is an electric version of XUV700.

What to expect?

Except for a few new details seen on the outside, we can’t grasp any more details from these spy shots. Interiors will be flamboyant with a triple-screen dashboard and a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Most of the interior features and components will be shared with XUV700, which is not a bad thing.

Powertrains-wise, we can expect up to 80 kWh of battery capacity with dual-motor AWD and single-motor versions. There will be a frunk under the bonnet as seen from previous spy shots. Considering the frequency of test mule sightings, Mahindra might try to unveil its upcoming EV trio – BE.05, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9) at 2025 Auto Expo.