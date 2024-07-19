Production-spec Tata Curvv ICE And Curvv EV Unveiled – New Details

Launch of the new Tata Curvv marks the brand’s foray into compact SUV segment, which has emerged to be among the most profitable

One of India’s most anticipated launch of 2024, the Tata Curvv, is nearing. Ahead of launch, Tata Motors has unveiled their upcoming Curvv ICE and Curvv EV designs. Even though they are cut from the same cloth and adhere to a similar silhouette, there are stark differences between them. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv ICE And Curvv EV Unveiled

With the launch of Curvv, Tata Motors officially enters the compact SUV segment. It would be the 10th product in the segment after Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Genre-wise rival of Tata Curvv is Citroen basalt, the production version of which, will debut on August 2nd, 2024. With the revealing of the production-version of Curvv ICE and Curvv EV, Tata Motors has established that they intend to launch the most stylish offering in compact SUV segment.

The fascia of Curvv ICE is slightly different than Curvv EV. For starters, LED DRL signature, connected LED light bar, headlight design are identical to each other. ICE version gets more grill area for ait flow to cool the engine, while EV gets more covered body-coloured fascia as it doesn’t need as much cooling.

Another obvious difference is that Curvv EV offers a front charging port behind the Tata Motors logo, similar to Punch EV. Lower grill of both versions is unique in their design. Another differentiating factor is alloy wheel designs. Notably, both vehicles get black-painted body cladding all-around (yay).

What to expect?

Interiors are still under wraps. A combination of raised ride height, chunky body claddings, muscular and striking design, sophisticated coupe roof line, large and attractive wheels (size not mentioned), and an overall bold appearance is likely to work in Curvv’s favour. The company promises best-in-class technology in Curvv’s interior.

Also, Tata mentioned “panoramic glass rood” as one of the highlights features and not “sunroof”. Tata also highlighted its multi-powertrain approach and confirmed Petrol, Diesel and Electric fuel options. Are all three launching at once? That’s not confirmed yet, either. New Virtual Sunrise colour for Curvv.ev and Gold Essence for Curvv ICE are notable too.

Statement from Tata Motors

Commenting on the unveil, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has pioneered the Indian SUV arena. What’s more is that we have repeatedly disrupted the category though innovative designs that deliver great road presence as well as enhanced functionality.

The original Sierra, Safari, Nexon, Punch and Harrier are testament to this design led market leadership in SUVs. Taking this legacy forward and to further strengthen our SUV portfolio, we have once again broken the clutter in the effervescent and aspirational mid SUV category by introducing the Tata Curvv – India’s first SUV Coupe – a disruptive design which democratizes the Coupe body style in premium categories, providing best in segment performance and never before seen practicality.

Further, Curvv is at the forefront of our multi-powertrain strategy, with options across Petrol, Diesel and Electric powertrains. With the Curvv we will address a wide variety of needs of the mid SUV customers, providing them with a fresh and delightfully designed product complimented by premium performance.”