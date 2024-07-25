Pulsar 400 Becomes No 1 Selling 400cc From Bajaj – Overtakes Triumph, KTM, Husqvarna

Royal Enfield has expanded its Sherpa 450 lineup with Guerrilla 450 to rival the 400cc offerings from Bajaj and its partners

Ever since it was launched, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has had a lot of sales potential. Bajaj is known to pull aggressive price points and Pulsar NS400Z is no different. Launched at an attractive price point of Rs 1.85 lakh (Ex-sh) Pulsar NS400Z has surpassed the sales of other Bajaj-alliance 400cc motorcycles. Let’s break down the numbers.

Pulsar 400 Bags Excellent Sales

The combination of high performance and low price is a rather powerful one. For price-conscious Indian buyers, the higher price for marginal to no real benefits of rival single-cylinder high-performance motorcycles looks obsolete. Hence, Pulsar NS400Z emerges as the value champion.

Same analogy is seen in the sales charts. Pulsar NS400Z has out-performed other 400cc motorcycles from Bajaj’s own alliances with Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna. In June 2024, Bajaj Pulsar 400Z sold 2,515 units and secured top position among the likes of Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 lineup, Bajaj Dominar 400 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 400.

With 2,515 units sold, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z secured a 43.28% market share among this list. Bajaj launched Pulsar NS400Z in May 2023 and it only sold 32 units in that month. For June 2024, MoM growth comes out to be 7,759.38% with volume growth of 2,483 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have Triumph 400 lineup including Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Together, they sold 2,135 units and carved out a 36.74% market share among this list. When compared to 2,117 units sold in May 2024, Triumph 400 registered a 0.85% MoM growth with 18 units gained in volume.

KTM’s highly popular 390 lineup took 3rd place in this list with a 12.01% market share. The 698 KTM 390 units sold in June 2024 ensured that the sales numbers halved YoY at a 50.32% YoY decline, losing 707 units in volume. When compared to the 655 units sold a month before, KTM 390 gained 43 units in volume registering a MoM growth of 6.56%.

Husqvarna sold 88 Svartpilen 401s

Bajaj’s Dominar 400 is probably the oldest in the bunch and it still manages to carve out a decent sales proposition. At 375 units, sales have dropped considerably with a 40.19% YoY decline losing 252 units in volume. There was no luck for Dominar 400 in MoM analysis too as numbers dropped from 477 to 375, a 21.38% MoM decline.

Even though it has a unique design character of its own and shares the platform with the new 390 Duke, Husqvarna Svartpilen emerges as the slowest-selling product in this list. With 88 units sold as opposed to 142 units sold in May 2024, Husqvarna 401 saw a 38.03% MoM decline with 54 units lost in volume.

In total, Bajaj sold 5,811 400cc bikes through its own brand and partner brands like Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna. This segment is doing extremely well with numbers almost quadrupling YoY at 185.97% growth and a 69.76% MoM growth. Royal Enfield is readying its Sherpa 450-based lineup with Himalayan 450 and the just-launched Guerrilla 450.