Pure EV ecoDryft Electric Motorcycle Launch – 130 Km Range, 4 Colours

Pure EV ecoDryft poses a lot of familiarities with regular commuters, except for the engine, which is replaced by a battery

The electric revolution is coming or has arrived. It depends on your perception of electric 2W segment in India where ICE 2W still dominates the market. That is changing with a slew of electric scooters from various startups and mainstream manufacturers alike. With the launch of Honda’s electric scooter in 2023, 2W EV segment is likely to get a big boost.

That said, there are electric motorcycles springing up every now and then. We have Tork Kratos, Hop OXO and the upcoming Oben Rorr. But these are marketed at enthusiasts and premium end packed to the gills with gizmos. What about budget electric motorcycles? This is where Pure EV ecoDryft comes into picture.

Pure EV ecoDryft Electric

This is Pure EV’s flagship offering and is set to cater to budget and commuter motorcycle buyers. These buyers are looking to shift towards electricity for everyday commutes and an EV fits the bill perfectly. According to the company, commuter motorcycles constitute 80% of all motorcycles sold in India and more than 50% of all 2W vehicles across segments.

In 2021, Pure EV launched ETryst 350 which was aimed at premium segment. With ecoDryft, Pure EV claims to be the first to offer a commuter electric motorcycle. Pricing is not yet revealed and will be announced in first week of January 2023, ahead of commencing bookings. There are 4 colours on offer – Black, Grey, Blue and Red.

Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV said, “The launch of this commute motorcycle is a game changer and would be a demonstration of PURE EV’s significant learnings in the powertrain design and development at our R&D centre. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer who generally prefers a commuting motorcycle that satisfies their daily requirements without compromising on comfort and reliability.”

He added, “We have been carrying out extensive trials and testing for this product and are confident that the product will deliver highly competitive performance with respect to existing range of ICE motorcycles and will be another step in the direction of switching customers towards EVs as major ICE 2W sales are commute motorcycles. This is a game changer not only for the company but also for the country’s EV adoption vision as well.”

Specs & Features

The main talking point of this motorcycle is its patented battery pack. It has a capacity of holding 3.0 kWh of charge and comes with AIS 156 certification. This means, its battery should survive indirect fire for over 2 minutes. It has been designed keeping fire hazards in mind.

Pure EV ecoDryft claims up to 130 km of range from a single charge while top speed is capped at 75 km/h. This is inline with what budget commuters have to offer for city commutes. Looks are vastly commuter-ish and comes with a front disc brake. It gets a hub motor at the rear. Battery is mounted on to its frame where an engine would be mounted in a regular ICE commuter.