Pure EV Etrance Neo Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 76k – Range 120 kms

Etrance Neo will be the fifth product from Pure EV after EPluto 7G, Etrance, Egnite and Etron+

IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup Pure EV is all geared up to launch its new high-speed electric scooter named Etrance Neo. The e-scooter will be officially launched on December 1 at a starting price of Rs 75,999. The company is claiming better performance with this new model.

Power & Performance

It is powered either by a standard 1.5 kW battery pack or a more powerful 2.2 kW Peak BLDC Motor which will draw their power from a 2.5 kW patented battery pack. The company claims a 0-40 kmph flat sprint in 5 seconds and has a claimed single-charge range of 120 km in Eco Mode.

Pure EV had raised investments in 2019 at a valuation of USD 35 million dollars (or INR 259 crore) and has a manufacturing facility of 70,000 square feet within IIT Hyderabad campus. This facility has a production capacity of 20,000 electric scooters per month alongside a battery production capacity of 10 MWh every month. The electric mobility startup currently has dealers in 100 locations across 20 states in India.

Speaking on the latest development, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV Startup said that the new electric scooter has been developed with better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency.

He further adds that the vehicle has faster pickup and longer range and has been developed targeting a younger consumer base. The company also recently launched its products in Nepal with more export markets in foray in the future.

Etrance Neo comes equipped with in-house technical developments for BTMS (battery thermal management systems) to ensure high performance and long life. The company is looking to sell at least 1 lakh units of the e-scooter in the first year itself. Etrance Neo will be initially available in Hyderabad only and will later be made available in other centres by mid-December 2020.

Expansion Plans of Pure EV

Currently, Pure EV has a 10,000 sq. feet R&D facility and in-house battery manufacturing facility at the IIT Hyderabad campus. The company says that it is in process of expanding its manufacturing capacity to a larger facility with an annual production capacity of nearly 2 lakh e-scooter units and 0.5 GWh batteries.

For this, Pure EV will be shifting to a larger 2 lakh square foot manufacturing plant which it plans to commission in 2021. The company believes that this will help to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian electric vehicle and Lithium battery market.