QJ Motorcycles 250cc To 500cc – Launch Price Rs 1.99 L To Rs 3.69 L

For Indian market, QJ Motorcycles Launched a slew of motorcycles including Classic bikes, Cruisers and Street bikes

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. One that packs a lot of potential and interest from local automakers and overseas brands alike. We have witnessed good action in the premium motorcycle segment with revival of classic brands like Jawa and Yezdi, launch of brands like Keeway, Moto Morini, Zontes and more.

Staying with Keeway, Zontes and Moto Morini, all of these come under the umbrella of QJ Motors. Known as Zhejiang QJ Motor Co., Ltd, it was established in 1985 and belongs to Geely Group, parent to Volvo. QJ Motor has a five-year strategy in place to create “Ten Billion Qianjiang” with Geely Group.

Adishwar Auto Ride India, today announced prices of SRC 250 & SRC 500 (Classic model range) followed by cruise-happy SRV 300 and Street Naked Sportster SRK 400. QJ Motor is currently present across more than 130 countries and with prices starting from Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-sh), QJ wants to make a mark in the Indian premium motorcycle segment.

QJ Motor SRC 250

The SRC 250 has a timeless design. It gets an in-line 2-cylinder, 249cc, 4-valve, Oil-Cooled Engine produces 17.4 HP of peak power at 8,000 RPM along with 17Nm peak torque at 6,000 RPM. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hardware includes 280mm (front) and 240mm (rear) disc brakes with Dual-channel ABS, telescopic front suspension, and adjustable rear shocks.

This engine might be offered with upcoming Keeway SR250 as well. Features include a long and flat seat for added pillion comfort, an LCD console with an attached USB charger and a 14L fuel tank. Pricing starts from Rs. 1.99 lakh for Silver shade, Rs. 2.10 lakh for Red and Black colour options (all prices ex-sh).

QJ Motor SRC 500

Being the bigger classic motorcycle as compared to SRC 250, it gets a 480cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is tuned to offer a smooth power delivery of 25.5 HP at 5,750 RPM with a rush of 36Nm peak torque at 4,250 RPM. The safety net includes dual-channel ABS along with a 300 disc upfront and 240mm disc at the rear.

Features include a well-padded seat for the rider and pillion, Dual instrument pods with full LCD display and a 15.5L fuel tank that could promise a decent tank range. Pricing starts from Rs. 2.69 lakh for Silver Black and Rs. 2.79 lakh for Gold Black and Red White (all prices ex-sh).

QJ Motor SRV 300

The butch-looking SRV 300 gets a handsome cruiser bike appeal that pays tribute to Harley-Davidson motorcycles. A 296cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin motor is what powers this bike. It is tuned to offer 30.3 HP of power at 9,000 RPM and 26Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. Braking is managed by a 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS.

It gets USD front forks and oil-damped rear shocks, a 13.5L fuel tank, LED lighting, dual exhaust pipes, tubeless tyres and more. This engine is likely to be shared with Keeway Benda V302C. Pricing starts from Rs. 3.49 lakh for Green and Rs. 3.59 lakh for Orange, Black and Red colour options (all prices ex-sh).

QJ Motor SRK 400

Lastly, we have a Sportster designed for urban jungle. SRK 400 showcases chiseled body lines and an aggressive stance. The 400cc, liquid-cooled, inline two-cylinder engine is tuned to offer 40.9HP of peak power output at 9,000 RPM, while torque produced is 37Nm at 7,500 RPM. It gets 260mm twin discs at front and a 240mm rear disk and comes with dual-channel ABS.

The front USD forks along with an off-set rear mono-shock promise sharp handling. Features include – Dual LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, split seats, a TFT colour display, backlit switchgear, a 13.5L fuel tank and more. Pricing starts from Rs. 3.59 lakh for White and Rs. 3.69 lakh for Black and Red (all prices ex-sh).

All the motorcycles that QJ Motors launched, will be solely sold via Moto Vault dealerships by AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India). Bookings for all four models start at Rs. 10,000.