Race-Bred Hyundai Inster N And N Line Versions Rendered – Launch Likely?

Hyundai recently unveiled the Inster and it has been making a lot of buzz globally. This electric car has incredible potential to be a global phenomenon. Albeit, not for performance side of things, as it is more of a sensible EV. However, that doesn’t stop enthusiasts from craving a performance version of it. Here’s how Inster N would look like if it ever launched.

Hyundai Inster N Rendered

If we take a look at Hyundai’s portfolio, the company loves to carve sportier versions of their standard cars and call them N Line. These are more show and less go when compared to their standard counterparts. However, they are quite popular and draw in a lot of buyers owing to their sporty appearance.

A step up from N Line is Hyundai’s full-fledged race-bred N vehicles. These are proper high-performance vehicles and appeal to purists and speed junkies. Hyundai offers N versions starting from i20 N, i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Kona N, Veloster N, Elantra N and the most powerful of them all, Ioniq 5 N.

When Hyundai Inster was unveiled, enthusiasts might have begun to crave an N version of it that would be positioned below Ioniq 5 N as the company’s most affordable electric N model. In that light, we can see a new render that perfectly fits this very bill.

There is a vastly sportier front fascia with Inster N render. Lower bumper has been blacked out and there is more ventilation than standard car. Maybe there is a massive diffuser running underneath. There is a massive front bumper lip with red accents and a N badge painted right into the lower grill.

At the sides, Inster N loses roof rails and gets massive wheels with low-profile tyres. These alloys look like they are forged, for lightness. Side body claddings get red highlights along with a pronounced skirt. Red brake callipers, multiple N brandings and a darker tint of Performance Matte Blue shade seen on Ioniq 5 N.

Inster N Line

When compared to Inster N, Hyundai Inster N Line render appears a lot more sober. But also, a lot more realistic and a lot more probable to launch. Since N Line versions have no real performance upgrades, Inster N Line render gets roof rails and less flashy exteriors. For starters, the grill is a lot less wilder than N, but retains sporty character over standard Inster.

Wheels still get N badging, but are smaller in size and less flamboyant. Tyres gain some profile for a cushy ride on the road. Front bumper is fuller and side skirts are not needed anymore. Where performance is concerned, Inster N Line would gain a slight up-tune over standard version for marketing sake along with a slightly sportier steering and suspension setup.

Hyundai has revealed key specs of its upcoming Inster EV. For starters, it is an electrified version of Casper. But the dimensions are larger than Casper. Inster EV measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width, 1,575 mm in width and has a 2,580 mm long wheelbase. Battery options include 42 kWh and 49 kWh capacities with range up to 300 km and 355 km respectively. Single motor has up to 115 PS power and 147 Nm torque.

