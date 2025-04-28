2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography India Launch Price Rs 69.5 L

Iconic British luxury SUV manufacturer, Land Rover, has just launched the most expensive variant of its entry-level Range Rover. We’re talking about Range Rover Evoque Autobiography trim, which has been just launched in India, showcasing the company’s unwavering commitment to the Indian automotive market.

2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

If you have been following Range Rover’s variant lineup, you must know that Autobiography is the company’s halo trim. This is the trim level where Land Rover showcases its prowess in making luxurious vehicles to complement the taste of discerning elites. For the first time, Evoque has been offered with Autobiography trim and will be a major draw for buyers.

The price tag for Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is Rs 69.5 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offered with both P250 Petrol (250 PS, 365 Nm) and D200 Diesel (205 PS, 430 Nm) powertrain options. Autobiography trim is available to order now and buyers will have some degree of customizability as well. This more charismatic and sophisticated trim level for Evoque is likely to boost sales.

Autobiography is an expression of luxury for Range Rover models, taking luxury quotient to new heights. On the outside, notable elements include Corinthian Bronze or Black roof colour options, Pixel LED headlights with DRLs, powered tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels with Burnished Copper accents and a premium design and flair.

On the inside, we now get a sliding panoramic sunroof for the first time on an Evoque. Along with that full extended Leather upgrade and Suedecloth headlining have been added for the first time as well. Shadow Grey Ash veneer looks ravishing and all of these combined, offer an elevated, serene and luxurious feeling for buyers.

Notable features on Evoque Autobiography include heated and cooled front seats, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, electrically adjustable steering column, Clearsight rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, configurable ambient lighting, Meridian sound system, Pivi Pro system running 11.4-inch infotainment screen, driver’s display, wireless charging pad, TPMS, driver monitor, parking aids and more.

Statement from Land Rover

“Our Autobiography trim is one of the top-level luxury trims available on Range Rover with feature-rich options. This trim is an unmistakable expression of refinement and luxury. We’re excited to introduce this exceptional offering on Range Rover Evoque, a compact luxury SUV crafted without compromise.

For the first time ever in the Range Rover Evoque, this trim brings features like luxurious Suedecloth headlining, sliding panoramic roof, Full Extended Leather Upgrade, Pixel LED headlights, and more, elevating the vehicle’s luxury quotient and design to new heights. The New Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is more than just a vehicle; it’s a sanctuary on wheels. With seamless connectivity, a serene cabin environment, and exceptional craftsmanship, it redefines what our discerning customers can expect from a compact luxury SUV.”

