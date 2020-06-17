Range Rover Fifty debuts to celebrate the off-roader’s 50th anniversary

Land Rover’s new ‘Range Rover Fifty’ is limited to just 1,970 units globally to celebrate the iconic model line’s year of introduction

British marque Land Rover launched the original ‘Range Rover’ luxury SUV on 17th June 1970. In five decades of being one of the most desirable SUVs, the latest Range Rover line-up boasts of outstanding design, class-leading all-terrain performance and state-of-the-art luxury. The model line currently expands to the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover (commonly referred to as the ‘Vogue). To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Land Rover has introduced the limited-production Range Rover Fifty.

Going back to the original Range Rover, it was the first SUV in the world to feature a permanent 4WD system. In 1989, it became the first ABS-equipped 4WD while in 1992, Electronic Traction Control (ETC) and Electronic Air Suspension (EAS) were added — firsts again for a 4WD vehicle. The year 2012 saw the new-gen Range Rover boast of lightweight all-aluminium construction, making it not only lighter and stronger but also more efficient.

The original Range Rover’s capabilities were put to the test when it crossed the notorious ‘Darien Gap’ and was the first vehicle to go on display at the prestigious Louvre Museum in Paris. A two-time champion of the Paris-Dakar rally, the ‘OG’ Range Rover is easily one of the most iconic names in the timeline of SUVs and off-roaders. Over the past 50 years, the Jaguar Land Rover sold over a million Range Rover units.

In honour of its achievements and heritage, the English automaker under Tata Motors has limited the production of its new ‘Range Rover Fifty’ to just 1,970 units (signifying its year of introduction). The special edition Range Rover variant comes in both standard and LWB (Long Wheelbase) body profiles. Regular olour choices will include Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba and Santorini Black.

On the other hand, Land Rover’s exclusive specification department, Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) is offering the Range Rover Fifty in three ‘Heritage’ solid paints borrowed from the original Range Rover’s portfolio: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. The Range Rover Fifty rides on special 22-inch wheels and sports distinctive ‘Fifty’ badging created by Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer. Furthermore, its interiors carry a “1 of 1970” commissioning plaque or lettering on the dashboard, centre console, headrests and illuminated door sills.

Pricing and engine details have not been revealed at the moment though its launch is scheduled for later this year. It would be offered in a range of petrol and diesel options alongside a P400e plug-in hybrid version.