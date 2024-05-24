Range Rover Price Cut By Up To Rs 56 Lakhs In India – Here’s Why

With the CKD route JLR is taking, revised pricing will make Range Rover and Range Rover Sport more lucrative for target demographic

In a rather interesting turn of events, JLR (Jaguar & Land Rover) has decided to import CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits of their flagship SUV Range Rover and Range Rover Sport into India. The company will now locally assemble these SUVs, hence attracting significantly less taxes. This resulted in a reduced Ex-sh price by as much as Rs. 56 lakh. Let’s take a look at finer details.

Locally Assembled Range Rovers

Very few people in India can afford a full-size Range Rover. If you are among those lucky individuals, the deal just got a lot sweeter as Land Rover Range Rover will now be locally assembled with CKD kits at JLR’s Chakan manufacturing facility just outside of Pune. Not just the Range Rover, but the smaller Range Rover Sport is also getting a similar treatment.

While the full-size Land Rover Range Rover prices go down by as much as Rs. 56 lakh (Ex-sh), smaller Range Rover Sport prices will be lowered by Rs. 29 lakh (Ex-sh). From now on, the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will join the smaller Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque in JLR’s locally assembled vehicle portfolio.

Another notable locally manufactured SUV from JLR Group is Jaguar F-Pace. However, not all the variants of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are now brought in via CKD route. Where full-size Range Rover is concerned, only the 3.0L Petrol LWB Autobiography and 3.0L Diesel LWB HSE are to be assembled locally.

With Range Rover Sport, JLR only assembles 3.0L Petrol Dynamic SE and 3.0L Diesel Dynamic SE variants locally. Other variants in the lineup for both Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will continue to be brought in via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. These variants are manufactured at company’s Solihull facility in UK.

Before and After price comparison

Deliveries of locally assembled Range Rover Sport will commence on August 16th and they will be displayed at Land Rover House in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Locally assembled Range Rover is also likely to be displayed there at that time. Delivery timeline for locally assembled full-size Range Rover is not yet known.

Previously, Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L Diesel LWB HSE used to cost Rs. 2.80 crores and 3.0L Petrol LWB Autobiography used to cost Rs. 3.6 crores. Locally assembled models cost Rs. 56 lakh cheaper and they now cost Rs. 2.36 crore and 2.60 crore respectively. It rivals other full-size SUVs like Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7 and Land Rover’s own Defender 130.

Both 3.0L Petrol and 3.0L Diesel variants of Dynamic SE trim used to cost Rs. 1.69 crores. Locally assembled versions of these variants bring the price down by Rs. 29 lakh and the new price is Rs. 1.40 crores. It competes with Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Porsche Cayenne and the likes.