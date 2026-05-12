Range Rover Sport SV Launch Price Rs 2.05 Cr – 626 bhp, V8, 3.8s 0-100

Land Rover was recently in the news for offering a price cut on Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, bringing their prices down by up to Rs 75 lakh. This was the result of India-UK FTA which has reduced the duties from 110% to 30% and will eventually go till 10% in the coming years.

Now, Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Sport SV (Pure SV) below the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, which was already on sale in India. The launch price is Rs 2.05 Crore (Ex-sh) and this version is imported from UK, qualifying for the India-UK FTA. Let’s take a closer look.

Range Rover Sport SV

After slashing the prices of Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, Land Rover has just launched the standard version of Range Rover SV. It is called Range Rover SV (Pure SV) and is one of the most exclusive offerings for India as it gets India-specific colour palette and curated specs like 22-inch forged wheels, Black contrast roof, Light Cloud / Ebony Windsor leather and more.

The five colour options include Green in Satin finish, Orange in Matte finish, Blue in Gloss finish, Violet in Matte finish and Teal in Gloss finish. Also curated for India is the sliding panoramic sunroof. Range Rover Sport pure SV bookings have commenced and deliveries will begin in August 2026.

The headline figures of Range Rover Sport SV come from its engine, which is a 4.4L V8 with mild hybrid setup. This engine is rated at 626 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of peak torque in this vehicle. Range Rover Sport SV is blisteringly quick as it can sprint to 100 km/h from stand still, in just 3.8 seconds.

Other notable elements with Range Rover Sport SV include 6D Dynamics suspension with a hydraulically interlinked setup (world’s first), SV-exclusive luxury and design, Body and Soul seats, Meridian Signature sound system, Full Extended Leather upgrade, exceptional craftmanship and more.

Statement from Jaguar Land Rover India

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “We are excited to introduce a pure and undiluted version of new Range Rover Sport SV that represents the ultimate iteration of this high-performance model.

We’re seeing a decisive shift in India’s luxury market – clients now demand high-performance vehicles that deliver emotional engagement with the best refinement and capability. For India’s discerning enthusiasts, it’s the definitive expression of sporting luxury.”