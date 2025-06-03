Range Rover SV Masara Edition Launch Price Rs 4.99 Cr – Only 12 Units

Land Rover has launched yet another India-inspired special edition of their flagship Range Rover SV. Called Land Rover Range Rover SV Masara Edition, it pays tribute to the sapphires found in the Himalayan region. This is a special and limited production vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is only making 12 of these examples. Let’s take a closer look.

Range Rover SV Masara Edition

While the Range Rover brand has been compartmentalised into smaller and more affordable nameplates, the full-size Range Rover still commands the utmost respect in SUV world. Range Rover has become synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, understated and stately taste, commanding road presence and just plain respect.

Where pricing is concerned, Land Rover Range Rover SV Masara Edition costs Rs 4.99 Cr (Ex-sh) and it comes with a limited production of just 12 units. Masara Edition is Land Rover’s second India-inspired special edition for Range Rover after Ranthambore Edition which was launched in September 2024 for Rs 4.98 Cr (Ex-sh).

Just like Ranthambore Edition, there will only be 12 units of Masara Edition from the bespoke SV division. Land Rover proudly displays the specialness of this vehicle with door sill plates reading ‘Masara Edition’ and ‘1 of 12’. The SV Bespoke lettering is also quite special and flexes Land Rover’s muscle in catering to tailor-made solutions to the uber rich.

Specs & Features

Range Rover SV Masara Edition is based on LWB version and gets a unique ‘Deep Satin Blue’ exterior colour, which is not offered on any other Range Rover models to maintain exclusivity. There are Bronze and Chrome highlights on the outside that are also seen on its large 23-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, exclusivity continues as Masara Edition is finished in a dual-tone Liberty Blue shade and upholstery is made of Perlino Leather with embroidery work. The SV Signature Suite is standard offering bespoke glassware, a refrigerator, powered tables, chrome highlights and more. Other notable features include heated and cooled seats, powered and massaging seats, ADAS, air suspension and others.

Unlike the Ranthambore Edition that was powered by a 400 bhp 3.0L 6-cylinder Turbo petrol engine, Range Rover Masara Edition is powered by a 615 bhp 4.4L Twin Turbo Petrol engine. This engine sends power to all-four wheels with a low-range transfer case and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

