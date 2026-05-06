Range Rover SV Price Cut By Rs 75 L, Sport By Rs 40 L – India-UK FTA Effect

Land Rover Range Rover has been one of the most desirable luxury SUV nameplates in the world and is quite popular within the discerning luxury car buyers in India. In the month of May 2026, Land Rover India has given Range Rover and Range Rover Sport a second major price cut. The first price cut was due to the GST 2.0 reforms.

Second major price cut rolled out for imported Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is within a year of GST 2.0 reforms, resulting in a downward price adjustment of up to Rs 75 lakh (Ex-sh). This time, the second price cut is a direct result of the India-UK FTA (Free Trade Agreement), which is soon to be rolled out. Let’s take a closer look.

Range Rover SV Price Cut

In September 2025, Land Rover introduced a price cut of up to Rs 30.4 lakh to its Range Rover models sold in India due to the reduction of GST for automobiles. Now, Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV models imported into the country via CBU route from the UK facilities have received a major price cut. Both these models come with the same 4.4L V8 Petrol engine.

Full-size Range Rover SV sticker price has gone down by Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3.5 Crores, down from Rs 4.25 Crores. Smaller and sportier Range Rover Sport SV Edition 2 sticker price has gone down by Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2.35 Crores, down from Rs 2.75 Crores (all prices Ex-sh). Range Rover SV got 17.7% and Range Rover Sport SV got 15% reduction on their price tags.

It has to be noted that all the locally manufactured Land Rover vehicles have retained their prices as they don’t benefit from the India-UK FTA. These include Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar along with locally manufactured standard Range Rover Sport and standard full-size Range Rover.

No Price Cut On Defender, Yet!

Indian SUV buyers eagerly waiting for a price reduction on Land Rover Defender lineup, need to wait a little longer. This is because Land Rover Defender models are made in the company’s facility in Slovakia and not UK. Same is the case with Discovery. Being one of the 27 EU nations, there might be a price cut on Defender and Discovery models post India-EU FTA rollout.

Land Rover India is currently evaluating local assembly possibilities for Defender lineup owing to their popularity in the country. This move will bring down Defender price tag in the country and boost sales. India-UK FTA was signed in July 2025 and CBU automobiles with an annual quota of 20,000 units can be imported into the country with a reduced 30% duties, down from 110%, and eventually fall to 10% by fifth year.