Range Rover SV Ultra Unveiled – Cutting-Edge Tech, Electrostatic Sound

Land Rover Range Rover now has a new highest-spec trim and it is called SV Ultra. It is based on the SV trim, but gets new materials and new in-cabin technology. While the design and appearances remain the same, Land Rover has improved upon occupant comfort and in-cabin audio experience with Electrostatic sound with Range Rover SV Ultra. Let’s take a closer look.

Range Rover SV Ultra Unveiled

Where exterior design is concerned, SV Ultra is pretty much still identifiable as the flagship full-size Range Rover. It still is large and intimidating with sophisticated aesthetics with stately appeal and an imposing road presence. Land Rover has introduced a new Titan Silver paint finish, which is exclusive to Range Rover SV Ultra.

Contrasting this Titan Silver paint scheme are Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome accents in key areas. Satin Platinum inserts are present in the alloy wheels too, which are 23-inchers in size and get Range Rover centre hub caps. Also, Range Rover SV Ultra gets SV-specific detailings.

Under the bonnet, Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra comes equipped with the BMW-sourced 4.4L V8 Petrol engine (P540) with up to 537 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and sophisticated AWD system. 0-100 km/h sprint will take 4.9 seconds and top speed is 261 km/h.

There will be a P550e plug-in Hybrid version too, which will be based on a 3.0L straight-six Petrol engine. Because this is a PHEV setup, it will have a battery pack big enough to offer around 90 km of pure electric range on one full charge.

Electrostatic Sound

The main overhaul with SV Ultra is in its audio department. Land Rover has fitted Range Rover SV Ultra with ‘SV Electrostatic Sound’ comprising 21 lightweight and thin-film transducers strategically fitted into the seats, headrests and other parts of the cabin. These transducers can react 1000 times per second and can team up with ‘Body And Soul Seats’ and ‘Sensory Floor’.

This way, not only do these speakers sound like you’re positioned in a concert, but users will feel the sound too with Body And Soul Seats and Sensory Floor with haptic feedback. This system further gets six wellness modes that adjusts these haptic vibrations for Relaxation mode or Focus mode.

Other notable elements with Range Rover SV Ultra include Orchid White and Cinder Grey interior theme, white ceramic finish on dials and gear selector, SV Ultra illuminated scuff plates, quad-zone climate control and Rattan Palm Wood veneers in the cabin for that extra opulence. 13.1-inch infotainment screen, 13.7-inch instrument cluster, 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens are notable too.















