Range Rover Velar EV Spied, Design Looks Inspired By Tata Avinya

Upcoming next-gen Range Rover EVs and Tata Avinya will be using JLR’s advanced 800V EMA platform

As part of its ambitious electrification goals, JLR aims to introduce BEV versions across all its brands by the end of the decade. One of these will be the Range Rover Velar EV, the electric successor of the existing Velar. The latter is currently available with petrol mild hybrid, diesel mild hybrid and plug-in electric hybrid formats. Range Rover Velar EV was recently spotted on road tests wearing full camouflage. Let’s check out the details.

Range Rover Velar EV spied – Avinya-inspired exterior

One can notice the front wheels pushed as far forward as possible, something that can be seen with the Avinya concept as well. Existing ICE Velar too has a short front overhang. However, the Velar EV pushes this design approach to its limits, with barely any difference between the front overhang and the wheel arches. This not only enhances the SUV’s athletic build, but can also unlock more space on the inside.

Other benefits include better approach angle, a more planted look, enhanced weight distribution and improved aerodynamics. At the front, the Range Rover Velar EV has an upright nose and a clamshell bonnet. It is expected to get wraparound lighting elements, although these are not evident due to the heavy camouflage.

Side profile also has similarities with the Avinya, as noticeable with the fluid shape of the wheel arches and the gently sloping roofline. Similar to the current ICE model, the Velar EV has large alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tyres. It is expected to get flush door handles, a prominent shoulder line and blacked-out A, B, C and D pillars.

At the rear, the Velar EV has a raked windshield, split roof mounted spoiler, a flat boot lid and a prominent bumper. Tail lamps could be installed in a connected format, with ‘Range Rover’ lettering in the centre. Exclusive EV-specific badging elements are also expected across the exterior.

Performance, range

While specific details are not available, one can look at JLR’s EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) to understand the possibilities. Range Rover Velar EV could get battery packs of 80 kWh to 100 kWh capacity. Range could be around 500 km to 720 km, based on the variant. The EMA platform utilizes an 800V system, which means reduced weight with thinner wires and enhanced thermal management.

Users can expect DC fast charging of up to 350 kW. This will allow 10% to 80% charge in just around 20 minutes. The battery packs will be sourced from Tata Group’s new Gigafactory in Somerset, UK. As compared to the ICE Velar, the Velar EV will have significantly more legroom owing to its flat floor design.

Launch timeline

JLR will be launching multiple BEVs this year. In the brand’s lineup, the Range Rover Velar EV will be positioned between the upcoming Evoque EV and the Range Rover Sport EV. Velar EV launch is expected later this year. It will primarily rival the Porsche Macan EV. Before Velar EV’s launch, JLR will introduce the Range Rover Electric, its BEV flagship. The Range Rover Sport EV is also expected in 2026. All-electric Evoque is planned to be launched in 2027.

