Rapido Two Wheeler Rental Hourly Packages Launched – Rs 99 Onwards

Rapido Rental multi-point trips launched in 6 cities

Rapido Rental Services have been introduced in 6 tier 1 cities to accommodate multi-point trips. The service is now available in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur with Rapido 2W bike taxi rentals.

Expansion to Tier II and III cities is in the offing. Service cost is estimated at Rapido Ride rate + minimal convenience fee. Designed for convenience, the service caters to customers who need to complete multiple tasks at different locations through the day. This helps avoid hassles of multiple bookings. Most importantly it’s time effective as one can avoid time wasted in awaiting vehicle arrival.

Rapido Rental packages

Rapido Rental can be booked under selected package duration of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours. A dedicated Captain (Rapido driver partner) takes care of riding from one location to another, and so on.

For those working as captains at Rapido, all riders in the aforementioned cities can undertake ‘Rental’ rides. With this, Rapido aims to ensure a better user experience to customers. And better earning opportunity for ride Captains.

Rapido Rental is an outcome of customer usage data analysis. Such demand was assessed through current ride patterns with those stepping out after months of lockdown wanting to complete their daily tasks at one go. Upon validation, the MVP (Minimal Viable Product) has been now launched.

Rapido app

Multiple Rental plans also save time that would otherwise be spent searching for an available ride. The company says, it’s witnessing good traction. Rapido is present across many more cities, and multi-point trips will over time be introduced in 100 cities. Safety measures at the company are in place to protect both, customer and the Captain. This is enabled through the use of safety back shields for bike taxi rides.

Captains are expected to sanitize and clean a vehicle, and and all customer accessible areas, post every ride. Use of masks is mandatory for Captains and passengers. Free cancellation is an option if Captains or customers are without a mask. Users need to download the app, log in to their account and book a Rapido Rental Ride, akin to any ride hailing app.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “In the last months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers. With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need of such users who have a use case of multi-point travel.

This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/ multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc. We hope to provide a superior user experience and win -win situation for our customers and Captains.”