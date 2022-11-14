Raptee Electric Motorcycle Spied In Production Guise – 2023 Launch?

2020 Auto Expo is where Raptee electric motorcycle was first showcased – The bike promises 150 km of real-world range

Electric 2W segment is witnessing unprecedented growth with majority of the numbers being pushed by startups. Industry experts predict that the Indian EV market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 77% by value. A value so tempting, it attracts a lot of electric 2W companies.

One such company that is set to foray into this segment is Raptee Motors. The startup company showcased a concept vehicle at 2020 Auto Expo (Ah! Good times). Unlike many 2W EV makers that are going heavy into electric scooters, Raptee has set its priorities straight. Electric motorcycles.

Raptee Electric Motorcycle Spied

The company created a buzz recently by launching a teaser of what is to come. Now we have a prototype on the road. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Siva, we now have a glimpse of what to expect from the production-spec model.

Most of its bodywork is still under wraps. But the form factor is visible. Just like the upcoming F77 electric motorcycle by Ultraviolette, this is a hybrid between a naked and a faired motorcycle. Most of the underbelly is covered except its front section which fares its forks like flexing its triceps.

Apart from its fairing, we can also spot an aluminium swingarm that is not coated in the test mule. Production-spec will have surface finishing treatments. Concept vehicle looked like it had a belt drive, while the test mule dons a chain drive with a large sprocket that could mean quick acceleration.

Upcoming Raptee electric motorcycle looks like it is sprung on telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. One can spot diamond-cut finish alloy wheels, split seats and split grab rails for pillion to hold on to.

Specs & Features

Rider triangle is likely to be slightly committed. Front foot pegs are slightly rear set and the handlebar commands a slight lean. Features include a TFT screen that should offer Bluetooth connectivity as demonstrated on the company website. Raptee electric motorcycle boasts a trellis frame on which battery, motor and other components are mounted.

Company website further reveals that it has a CCS2 charging socket and traction control along with blind spot warning. Headline figures include a top speed of 135 km/h, 150 km real-world range, 0 to 60 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0 to 85% charge time in 45 minutes. As of now, looking at everything this Raptee electric motorcycle promises, Ultraviolette F77 seems to be the most logical rival. Other potential rivals include Tork Kratos R, upcoming Oben Rorr and the likes. Launch is likely to take place in 2023.