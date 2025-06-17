RE Bullet 350 Price Hike Up To Rs 3,000 – Colours, Details

Bullet 350 is currently the third best selling Royal Enfield bike in India, contributing over 20% to overall sales volumes

Even with newer options available in the 350cc segment, Bullet 350 continues to witness robust demand. Royal Enfield has now increased prices of Bullet 350 in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. This is likely based on increased production costs. Let’s check out the new pricing.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Hike

Bullet 350 range starts with the Battalion Black variant, which was launched last year in September. One of the key USPs of the Battalion Black variant is its enhanced retro aesthetics. Bullet 350 Battalion Black variant is available at a starting price of Rs 1.75 lakh (Ex-sh). Interestingly, Battalion Black is now priced lower than Military Black and Military Red, which was not the case before.

Speaking of, Military Black and Military Red variants, are now priced higher than Battalion Black at Rs 1.76 lakh. Earlier, these two variants were priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (all prices Ex-sh). Bullet 350 Standard Black and Standard Maroon variants are now priced at Rs 2 lakh. These were earlier available at a starting price of Rs 1.97 lakh. The top variant, Black Gold, is now available at Rs 2.18 lakh. It was earlier offered at Rs 2.16 lakh. As is evident, prices of Bullet 350 have been increased in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 (all prices Ex-sh).

Bullet 350 to get slipper/assist clutch

Royal Enfield is in the process of updating its 350cc bikes with an assist and slipper clutch. This feature has already been introduced with 2025 Hunter 350. A slip-assist clutch ensures lighter clutch action and smooth gearshifts, thereby reducing fatigue and improving overall ride experience. Bullet 350, along with other 350cc Royal Enfield bikes, will also be getting the slip-assist clutch. Such updates are necessary, as rival offerings from Honda and Triumph already offer these features.

No other changes

As of now, there are no changes introduced with the Bullet 350. The new-gen version based on the J platform was launched in 2023. It is interesting to note that the first model, GS 350cc Bullet, was launched in 1932. That makes the Bullet the world’s oldest motorcycle in continuous production. Over the years, multiple new versions were launched such as the Bullet Machismo (1990), Bullet Electra (2002) and Bullet Trials 500 (2019).

Existing Royal Enfield Bullet 350 utilizes the new 349cc, single cylinder air-oil cooled engine that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The new J platform and engine have significantly reduced noise and vibrations. The improvements have ensured smoother, more comfortable rides, even across long distance journeys.

Bullet 350 utilizes a twin downtube spine frame, with 41mm telescopic front forks with 130mm of travel. At the rear, the bike has twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. Wheels are 19-inch at front and 18-inch at rear, wrapped in 100/90 front and 120/80 tube type tyres. Braking setup comprises 300 mm front and 270 mm rear discs, integrated with dual-channel ABS.