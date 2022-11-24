RE Himalayan 3 New Colours – Glacier Blue, Sleet Black, Dune Brown

As individual preferences vary widely, Royal Enfield has made it a point to provide a range of colour options for its bikes

At the time of Himalayan BS6 launch, colour options were Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, Rock Red, Sleet Grey, Snow White and Granite Black. In February 2021, Sleet Grey and Snow White colour options were removed. This was likely due to low demand for these colour options. As a replacement, Royal Enfield Himalayan had received colour options of Mirage Silver and Pine Green.

Himalayan colour palette has been updated again with three new colour options, Glacier Blue, Sleet Black, and Dune Brown. Existing colour options continue to be on offer along with these three new colours.

Himalayan new colours

Himalayan already has a blue shade (Lake Blue), which is a dual-tone blue-white theme. The new Glacial Blue variant utilizes a different shade of blue. Another unique aspect is that this new theme utilizes a mix of glossy and matte blue. While the fuel tank has a glossy finish, the front beak and side panels are done in matte shade. The glossy-matte combo is surely distinctive, but not necessarily attractive.

Second new colour option of Dune Brown appears similar to a shade that was earlier used on a special edition of Classic 500. Existing Classic 350 also has a familiar shade called Signals Desert Sand.

New Dune Brown shade has a camouflage pattern, similar to that of the Pine Green colour option. The shade has been applied on the front beak, fuel tank, front rack, side panels and rear mud guard. The Dune Brown variant can be a way to highlight the bike’s capabilities across sandy terrain. Pricing of new colour versions of Himalayan is Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-sh.

B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield said “Launched in 2016, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a stellar performing motorcycle in our portfolio. Developed and designed from decades of experience of riding in the mountains, and thousands of kilometers of traversing some of the toughest terrain, the Himalayan has undoubtedly created a new segment of accessible adventure touring for riders across the world. A simple, versatile, go-anywhere motorcycle, the Himalayan has resonated well with millions of adventure aficionados and has brought in new riding enthusiasts into the Royal Enfield community. The reliable and consistent performance of the Himalayan coupled with the introduction of these new terrain-inspired hues will definitely add more colour to every adventure.”

Himalayan specs

Apart from the new colour options, there are no other updates for Himalayan. The bike is powered by a 411cc, air cooled, SOHC motor that generates 24.3 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox. The bike has ground clearance of 220mm and dual-channel switchable ABS is offered as standard.

While Royal Enfield has already expanded its 400cc portfolio with Scram 411, a larger capacity Himalayan 450 is also under development. It is expected to get a range of updates and offer improved off-road performance.