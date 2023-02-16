RE Himalayan 450 Spied In Ladakh – Snow Chain On Tyre

USD forks on new Himalayan 450 are likely to offer a lot more front-end feel and increase agility considerably

Royal Enfield has been testing its 450cc platform for quite some months now. Given the company’s extensive testing patterns, it is likely that the launch is not scheduled for any time soon. There are two motorcycles based on this new 450cc platform. One is Himalayan 450 and the other is likely to be called Scram 450.

With the ADV trend catching up, Royal Enfield is set to offer a new product, more capable than its current ADV, Himalayan 411. The main objectives for the new Himalayan 450 will definitely be high-speed touring, good off-road prowess and optimum traction in varied road conditions. New spy shots of Himalayan 450 show the ADV being tested in Ladakh. This way, Royal Enfield can test a vehicle’s performance in high altitude conditions and in snowy and icy terrains.

Himalayan 450 Spied In Ladakh

This is the first time Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been testing in snow. Almost all car and bike manufacturers in India send their upcoming vehicles to test in the difficult terrain of Ladakh. The temperatures there are extreme, and so are the road (or no road) conditions. This makes Ladakh the best geographical location to test high-altitude response of a vehicle.

Both RE Himalayan 450 test mules were spotted with snow chains, as the terrain they were traversing, got trickier. The upcoming Himalayan 450 will build on the strengths of outgoing Himalayan 411. This means an upright riding stance and a fairly relaxed rider’s triangle, center-set footpegs, and high-set handlebars facilitating standing and gripping the motorcycle between one’s thighs.

High altitude & snow testing of the upcoming @royalenfield Himalayan 450 starts. Spied between Khardung la and Nubra valley by one of my trusted local drivers. More details soon! @91Trucks #Himalayan450 pic.twitter.com/uP47dYycnE — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) February 14, 2023

There are new elements like LED turn indicators, all-terrain tyres and a slightly stubbier and up-swept exhaust end can. The new design will still be purposeful with provision to hold panniers and jerry cans. RE Himalayan 450 will feature USD front forks and a rear mono-shock with decent suspension travel.

Wire-spoke wheels are likely to be retained from current Himalayan 411 – these are 19” front and 17” rear. The front beak and a windscreen are part of its package. Round headlights will house LEDs this time, instead of halogen bulbs found on current models.

Specs & Rivals

The new platform is rumored to displace around 450cc while developing around 35 bhp of power and around 40 Nm of torque. A 6-speed transmission is finally making its way into Royal Enfield’s single-cylinder lineup. A circular fully-digital speedometer is placed vertically and is expected to get Bluetooth functionality with turn-by-turn navigation. No more jugaad tripper screens with Himalayan.

There will be a price increment with the new Himalayan 450 as opposed to the outgoing model. This price hike is likely to put it against rivals like KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS. But as we all know, the arch-rival for Himalayan 450 pound-to-pound, is Hero’s upcoming Xpulse with almost double the engine as its 200cc model.

