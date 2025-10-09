RE Himalayan 750 Alloy Variant Spied With Adjustable Suspension

Royal Enfield has been in the news lately as the brand is getting ready to launch a new flagship range of motorcycles with a larger 750cc engine. There have been multiple 750cc test mules from Royal Enfield spied to date. One of the most anticipated and talked about of these upcoming bikes is the Himalayan 750.

The new Himalayan 750 has been officially teased by Royal Enfield along with Him-E electric ADV bike. The one showed by Royal Enfield is an off-road version of this bike, while there is a road-biased alloy wheel variant on testing as well. This version has been spied again in its near production-spec guise and it looks like it is packing adjustable suspension. Let’s take a closer look.

Himalayan 750 Alloy Wheel Variant

While the previous set of Himalayan 750 versions spied testing in India were of the more off-road focussed types, the recent spy shots from ShalsVlogs show an alloy wheel variant. This suggests that Royal Enfield may offer both variants at launch or offer alloy wheel variant at a later date.

Will both these variants offer tubeless tyres or only the alloy wheel variant? That’s a question for another day. The unit seen here, looks like it is production ready or close to being production ready. It even had the mandatory saree guard fitted on it, suggesting it was ready to launch or has reached final stages of testing.

It shares the same LED tail lights with integrated turn indicators as Himalayan 450, gets an up-swept exhaust (single-sided) and a sturdy-looking rear luggage rack. This particular unit even had engine guards and fuel tank guards which will double up as luggage or jerrycan mounting points.

Rear swingarm doesn’t look like a generic box-section unit and looks fancy and premium. We can see split seats and ORVMs are finally of functional type and not circular (seen with Himalayan 450), which will offer a wider peripheral view. Alloy wheels look like they are of 5-element Star design with double spokes in each element.

Adjustable Suspension?

The main highlight of these new spy shots is that they show what looks like adjustable rear suspension with a clearly visible dial above rear left footpegs. If there is adjustable suspension at the rear, front USD forks are not likely to be left out. The defining element of RE’s new 750cc portfolio is dual disc brake at the front, which can be seen in this Himalayan 750 test mule as well.

There are fins on this engine, suggesting air and oil cooling and not liquid cooling solution. This new engine is expected to displace around 750cc with close to 55 bhp and 60 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. The same Tripper Dash is also seen with this Himalayan 750 Alloy variant which will have music control and Google Maps.







Source