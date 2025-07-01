RE Himalayan Cross-Spoke Wheels Price Hiked – From Rs 12k To Rs 41k

Since the Himalayan 450 is widely used for long-distance touring, a reliable tubeless tyre solution greatly enhances the overall experience

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one of the preferred bikes for highway cruising and off-road adventures. The bike has a powerful Sherpa 450 engine, robust suspension setup and is available at an accessible price point. However, since Himalayan 450 was originally launched with tube-type tyres, dealing with punctures was a major hassle. Especially when exploring remote areas.

As a solution, Royal Enfield improved overall experience by introducing cross-spoke wheels for Himalayan 450. These were launched as an accessory for existing buyers and an option for new buyers in September 2024. Royal Enfield has now increased the price of these cross-spoke wheels for existing customers. Let’s check out the details and the new pricing.

Himalayan Cross-Spoke Wheels Price Hiked

For existing Himalayan users, the cross-spoke wheels were earlier available at Rs 12,424. This seemed a reasonable amount, especially for folks who frequently used their Himalayan for long-distance touring. Sold as genuine Royal Enfield accessories, the cross-spoke wheels are also considered more reliable in comparison to aftermarket tube to tubeless conversions. The latter does not come with a written warranty of any sort.

It is reasonable to expect some change in prices of components with time. But in case of Himalayan’s cross-spoke wheels, the price has been increased by a massive Rs 28,221. This is applicable for existing Himalayan 450 users. Now priced at Rs 40,645, the cross-spoke wheels for the Himalayan account for nearly 15% of the bike’s price.

This applies to the base variant ‘Kaza Brown’, which is available at a starting price of Rs 2.96 lakh (Ex-sh). Such a huge price hike for an accessory is quite surprising. It is also possible that these cross-spoke wheels are being positioned as a premium upgrade.

Rs 11,000 pricing still applicable for new buyers

While existing Himalayan 450 users will have to pay a hefty price, new buyers can still get the cross-spoke wheel upgrade at the earlier price of Rs 11,000. New buyers can do this by choosing Royal Enfield’s Make It Yours (MIY) configuration platform.

As of now, the price of the cross-spoke wheels (90/90-21 at front and 140/80 R 17 rear) is listed at Rs 11,000. It is not certain if this more accessible pricing will be retained on the MIY platform. However, to sustain sales, the cross-spoke wheels may continue to be available at affordable rates exclusively for new buyers.

Himalayan 450 is currently the 6th bestselling Royal Enfield bike in India. In May 2025, sales were at 1,489 units, contributing 1.96% to the brand’s overall sales. In the 350cc-450cc best selling motorcycles list, Himalayan 450 was ranked 8th in May. It was ahead of KTM 390 Adventure, one of its primary rivals.